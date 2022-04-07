Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc is a Tennessee-based coal mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. The company's portfolio of mining operations consists of underground mines, surface mines and coal preparation plants. It produces low-ash metallurgical coal, including High-Vol. A, Mid-Vol., High-Vol. B, and Low-Vol. coal, which is shipped to domestic and international coke and steel producers. The reportable segments of the company are Met and CAPP - Thermal, of which key revenue is derived from the Met segment. It extracts, processes and markets met and thermal coal from deep and surface mines for sale to steel and coke producers, industrial customers, and electric utilities.
Recent News
Load more articles
Company News
18m
Colonial Coal International Corp.
Colonial Coal International Corp is an exploration-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties located in Canada. Its projects include the Flatbed project; Huguenot project as well as Watson Island.
18m
Code Chain New Continent Limited
Code Chain New Continent Ltd focuses its business on two segments: coal wholesales and sales of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scrap (Rong Hai); and mobile game development, Internet of Things (IoT), and electronic tokens (Wuge). It derives maximum revenues from the Rong Hai segment through the sale of Fuel materials.
18m
Hallador Energy Company
Hallador Energy Co is a coal mining company with operations in Indiana, USA, and it is part of the electric power generation industry. The company also has equity interests in oil and gas exploration companies in both Indiana and Michigan. The company sells the majority of its coal to large scrubbed coal-fired power plants in Indiana. The operating business segments includes two Oaktown underground mines located in southwestern Indiana.
18m
American Resources Corporation
American Resources Corp is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The firm is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. The firm has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated. Its business model provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets.