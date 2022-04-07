Alliance Resource Partners LP operates as a coal mining company based in the United States. It has four segments Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Oil & Gas Royalties and Coal Royalties. The Illinois Basin comprises underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia and it makes up for most of the company's revenue-generating operations. The Appalachia segment comprises the Mettiki mining complex, the Tunnel Ridge mining complex and the MC Mining mining complex. The Oil & Gas Royalties has oil & gas mineral interests held by AR Midland and AllDale I & II and includes Alliance Minerals' equity interests in both AllDale III and Cavalier Minerals. The Coal Royalties has includes coal mineral reserves and resources owned or leased by Alliance Resource Properties.
