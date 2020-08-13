Zen Graphene Solutions: Graphene-Enhanced Materials for Next-Level Performance

Zen Graphene Solutions (TSXV:ZEN) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









Zen Graphene Solutions (TSXV:ZEN) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.

Zen Graphene is a graphene technology company developing a unique graphite deposit in northeastern Ontario. The Albany deposit hosts rare igneous-related and fluid-derived graphite that has resulted in fine-grained graphite crystallites capable of yielding graphite material that can be converted into the company’s patented high-value Albany Pure™ Graphene products.

Zen Graphene also owns a research, development and small-scale production facility based in Guelph, Ontario where the company is developing its line of Albany Pure™ Advantage products, including a Graphene Oxide GO Water Dispersion product and a Graphene Oxide GO Powder.

Zen Graphene Solutions’ company highlights include the following:

Albany Graphite Deposit hosts rare igneous-related and fluid-derived graphite with the potential to produce high-quality graphene and graphene oxide

2015 PEA at Albany outlines a 22-year mine life, producing approximately 30,000 tonnes of purified graphite per year

Graphite crystallites at Albany yield ideal graphite material that can be converted into high-value products

Production facility located in Guelph, Ontario includes production labs capable of creating Albany Pure™ products

Full line of products includes a Graphene Oxide GO Water Dispersion product and a Graphene Oxide GO Powder

Polymer nanocomposite market expected to grow to approximately USD$31 billion by the year 2025, according to Global Market Insights

Zen Graphene has received extensive governmental support, including C$2 million in grants for research and development

