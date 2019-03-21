World Class Extractions: Providing Cannabis and Hemp Extraction Solutions

World Class Extractions (CSE:PUMP) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’ cannabis channel.









World Class Extractions (CSE:PUMP) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.

World Class Extractions is an innovative cannabis company in development of a hemp extraction process capable of processing the entire hemp plant as an input. By using every ounce of plant matter available, World Class Extractions’ patent-pending technology minimizes processing waste to zero, saving floor space, reducing costs and maximizing yield in the process. The company currently offers its extraction technology to licensed producers as a mobile unit that can be installed in any processing facility.

World Class Extractions currently generates revenue through licensing fees and revenue sharing arrangements leveraging its extraction process. World Class Extractions has signed a collaboration with FSD Pharma (CSE:HUGE) who is expected to provide 5,000-square-feet of space at its facility in Cobourg, Ontario. Together FSD Pharma and World Class Extractions are working to secure an extraction license from Health Canada.

World Class Extractions’s company highlights include the following:

The CBD extracts market to reach $2.1 billion by 2020.

Generates revenue through monthly fees and on-going revenue share agreements.

Mobile extraction system saves floor space, processing and utility fees, equipment cost and minimizes plant waste material.

Secured 5,000 square feet at FSD Pharma’s facility in Ontario.

Five-year, C$5 million supply agreement signed with FSD Pharma and Canntab.

