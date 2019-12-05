White Gold to Discuss Major Discovery at Hen Property via Live Webinar

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC:WHGOF, FRA:29W) has been featured in an article by MotherloadTV.net to discuss the company’s recent discovery at its Hen property in the White Gold district of Yukon, Canada.









White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO, OTC:WHGOF, FRA:29W) has been featured in an article by MotherloadTV.net to discuss the company’s recent discovery at its Hen property in the White Gold district of Yukon, Canada. On November 26th, White Gold announced the first-ever drill results on the Titan project, which intercepted 72.81 g/t gold over 6.09 meters from 10.67 meters depth, including 136.36 g/t gold over 3.05 meters at 12.19 meters depth within a 32 meter zone of mineralization. According to the company, this is one of the strongest drill holes ever in the White Gold District, Yukon, Canada.

According to White Gold CEO Shawn Ryan, the preliminary results at Titan were designed to improve initial visibility on the mineralization on the property. The company intends to continue to develop the targets on the property based on the latest results at Titan. “As with most of our targets, Titan is not a discovery in a vacuum. The target is hosted on a circular 650m x 650m magnetic anomaly, with multiple untested targets located in close vicinity of the recent discovery,” said Ryan in a preliminary interview.

White Gold CEO Shawn Ryan is scheduled to discuss the latest discovery on its Titan target via a live Webinar on Thursday, December 5th at 4:05 PM EST. Click here to sign up for the webinar or watch a replay.

