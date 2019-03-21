Water Way Technologies: Innovative Agriculture Irrigation Services Provider

Water Ways Technologies (TSXV:WWT) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









Water Ways Technologies (TSXV:WWT) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.

Water Ways Technologies is an agriculture technology company providing irrigation solutions to small and mid-sized famers. The company offers a variety of irrigation equipment solutions for companies across the world including aqua-culture operations in China, Mexico, Ethiopia, Georgia, Laos and Peru. Water Ways Technologies is currently in development of a precise irrigation system designed to enable operators to make farming decisions based on realtime data from the field.

Water Ways’ precise irrigation technology can be applied to a number of different crops, providing custom feedback to operators as they work to maximize their yields. Recently Water Ways entered into the cannabis industry by securing a US$500,000 agreement with Kibbutz Gan Shmuel and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON). The company has been tasked with developing a customized irrigation system for a 43,000-square foot greenhouse in Israel.

Water Ways Technologies’ company highlights include the following:

Global precision agriculture market to reach US$10.55 billion by 2025.

Global irrigation water systems market to reach US$8.32 billion by 2022.

59 percent of revenue generated by turnkey projects and 39 percent from irrigation equipment sales.

Relationships in place with Israeli irrigation corporations without exclusivity provisions.

Providing underserved small to medium-sized farmers with irrigation systems and knowledge.

Clients across five continents.

Initial expansion opportunities into Mexico, China, South America and the Balkans.

Experienced management team with over 30 years of industry experience.

Click here to see the education profile for Water Ways Technologies (TSXV:WWT) and to request an investor presentation.