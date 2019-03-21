Water Way Technologies: Innovative Agriculture Irrigation Services Provider
Water Ways Technologies (TSXV:WWT) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.
Water Ways Technologies is an agriculture technology company providing irrigation solutions to small and mid-sized famers. The company offers a variety of irrigation equipment solutions for companies across the world including aqua-culture operations in China, Mexico, Ethiopia, Georgia, Laos and Peru. Water Ways Technologies is currently in development of a precise irrigation system designed to enable operators to make farming decisions based on realtime data from the field.
Water Ways’ precise irrigation technology can be applied to a number of different crops, providing custom feedback to operators as they work to maximize their yields. Recently Water Ways entered into the cannabis industry by securing a US$500,000 agreement with Kibbutz Gan Shmuel and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON,TSX:CRON). The company has been tasked with developing a customized irrigation system for a 43,000-square foot greenhouse in Israel.
Water Ways Technologies’ company highlights include the following:
- Global precision agriculture market to reach US$10.55 billion by 2025.
- Global irrigation water systems market to reach US$8.32 billion by 2022.
- 59 percent of revenue generated by turnkey projects and 39 percent from irrigation equipment sales.
- Relationships in place with Israeli irrigation corporations without exclusivity provisions.
- Providing underserved small to medium-sized farmers with irrigation systems and knowledge.
- Clients across five continents.
- Initial expansion opportunities into Mexico, China, South America and the Balkans.
- Experienced management team with over 30 years of industry experience.
