Biotech

Investing News

VistaGen Therapeutics Acquires Worldwide Rights to Develop and Commercialize PH10

- October 25th, 2018

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines for central nervous system diseases and disorders with high unmet need, today announced that the Company has exercised its option to acquire from Pherin Pharmaceuticals the exclusive license for worldwide rights to develop and commercialize PH10, a first-in-class, intranasally administered neuroactive steroid, with rapid-onset antidepressant … Continued

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing new generation medicines for central nervous system diseases and disorders with high unmet need, today announced that the Company has exercised its option to acquire from Pherin Pharmaceuticals the exclusive license for worldwide rights to develop and commercialize PH10, a first-in-class, intranasally administered neuroactive steroid, with rapid-onset antidepressant effects for treatment of major depressive disorder demonstrated in a phase 2a study.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company secured the option for PH10 concurrently with its previously announced license agreement with Pherin for worldwide rights to develop and commercialize PH94B, also a first-in-class neuroactive pherine, which VistaGen is preparing for pivotal Phase 3 development as a nasal spray for acute on-demand treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD).

PH10 activates nasal chemosensory receptors that in turn engage GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid) and CRH (corticotropin-releasing hormone) neurons in the limbic amygdala system. The activation of these neural circuits is believed to have the potential to lead to a rapid antidepressant effect.

Michael Liebowitz, M.D., a member of VistaGen’s CNS Clinical and Regulatory Advisory Board, has acted as an advisor to Pherin in connection with its clinical trials of PH10 and PH94B and previously presented results for PH10’s eight-week, double-blind, single-center, 30-patient, Phase 2a study for MDD. Results in the Phase 2a study demonstrated that self-administered doses of PH10 as a nasal spray resulted in significant decreases in depression as measured by the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression, a widely used clinician-administered depression assessment scale. In this study, PH10 was very well tolerated with minimal side effects.

Click here to read the full press release.

gold outlook free report

Is it a good time to buy gold stocks?


Learn to profit from gold's low price this year!


Give me my free report!

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Ovid Therapeutics Presents Additional Data and Analyses from the Phase 2 STARS Clinical Trial with OV101
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data from Post-Hoc Analysis of Phase 3 Trials
SELLAS Life Sciences Announces Positive Final Data in Triple Negative Breast Cancer Patients from Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Nelipepimut-S
CytomX Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data from Probody Platform and CX-072 at 2018 ESMO Annual Meeting

Tags

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *