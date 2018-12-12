Vaccinex Preclinical Data Published in Cancer Immunology Research

Vaccinex (Nasdaq:VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders, today announces preclinical data on the company’s anti-SEMA4D, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, was published online in the peer-reviewed journal, Cancer Immunology Research. As quoted … Continued









Vaccinex (Nasdaq:VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders, today announces preclinical data on the company’s anti-SEMA4D, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, was published online in the peer-reviewed journal, Cancer Immunology Research.

As quoted in the press release:

The paper elucidates a role for Vaccinex’s anti-SEMA4D monoclonal antibody, the technology on which its lead compound VX15 (pepinemab) is based, in reducing function and recruitment of myeloid derived suppressor cells within the tumor, a key mechanism of resistance to immune checkpoint blockade. The study examined combination therapy with SEMA4D blockade plus CTLA-4 or PD-1 blockade and we believe demonstrated an enhanced rejection of tumors or delay in their growth, which resulted in prolonged survival using each treatment. “This preclinical study helped inform the development of VX15 (pepinemab) and the initiation of several Phase 1 and 1b/2 combination trials with checkpoint inhibitors,” commented Maurice Zauderer, Ph.D., CEO of Vaccinex, Inc. “We continue to be pleased with the progress of those trials and are gratified by the published validation of our research to date. We look forward to continued milestones with this technology and to sharing these outcomes with patients, physicians and investors.”

Click here to read the full press release.