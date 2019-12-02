Trigg Mining Collects First Samples from Lake Throssell

Trigg Mining has completed three significant in-field exploration milestones at its two sulphate of potash projects near Laverton in WA.









Trigg Mining (ASX:TMG) has completed three significant in-field exploration milestones at its two sulphate of potash (SOP) projects near Laverton in Western Australia, just weeks after listing on the ASX.

Trigg Managing Director Keren Paterson said: “In just a few weeks since listing we have completed multiple significant milestones. At Lake Throssell – a heritage survey, reconnaissance sampling and additional tenement applications covering the Lake Throssell system have been completed. “At Laverton Links we’ve finished the first drilling program at Lake Hope Campbell which encountered multiple intersections of up to 40m of basal sands and gravels. Assay results for the sampling programs are expected next quarter and initial mineral resource estimates to follow.”

