Biotech

Investing News

Translate Bio Expands Patent Portfolio with Newly Issued U.S. Patent Relating to Its Messenger RNA Therapeutics Platform

- December 4th, 2018

Translate Bio (Nasdaq:TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent 10,143,758. As quoted in the press release:  This patent titled “Liver Specific Delivery of … Continued

Translate Bio (Nasdaq:TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent 10,143,758.

As quoted in the press release:

 This patent titled “Liver Specific Delivery of Messenger RNA” builds on the Company’s 2009 patent filing relating to liposomal delivery of therapeutic mRNA to the liver, enhancing the Company’s current intellectual property by providing additional coverage for core delivery capabilities. This patent is owned by Translate Bio and provides protection until March, 2032.

“Since the inception of our technology, our scientists have been focused on the design and delivery of mRNA as a therapeutic and on building our intellectual property to support our discoveries,” said Ron Renaud, chief executive officer of Translate Bio. “This patent reflects the early, pioneering work of our scientists to advance the field of mRNA therapeutics with the goal of delivering innovative treatments to patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases.”

Click here to read the full press release.

gold outlook free report

Is it a good time to buy gold stocks?


Learn to profit from gold's low price this year!

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Securities Authority Investigates “Abusive” Scheme
New U.S. patent related to Oasmia Pharmaceutical’s nanotechnology platform XR17
Graph Blockchain Receives Two Patent Approvals
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Jeff Sessions Steps Down

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *