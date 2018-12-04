Translate Bio Expands Patent Portfolio with Newly Issued U.S. Patent Relating to Its Messenger RNA Therapeutics Platform

Translate Bio (Nasdaq:TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent 10,143,758. As quoted in the press release: This patent titled “Liver Specific Delivery of … Continued









Translate Bio (Nasdaq:TBIO), a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company developing a new class of potentially transformative medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent 10,143,758.

As quoted in the press release:

This patent titled “Liver Specific Delivery of Messenger RNA” builds on the Company’s 2009 patent filing relating to liposomal delivery of therapeutic mRNA to the liver, enhancing the Company’s current intellectual property by providing additional coverage for core delivery capabilities. This patent is owned by Translate Bio and provides protection until March, 2032. “Since the inception of our technology, our scientists have been focused on the design and delivery of mRNA as a therapeutic and on building our intellectual property to support our discoveries,” said Ron Renaud, chief executive officer of Translate Bio. “This patent reflects the early, pioneering work of our scientists to advance the field of mRNA therapeutics with the goal of delivering innovative treatments to patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases.”

Click here to read the full press release.