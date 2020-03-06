Tech Big News Roundup: First Responder Technologies Successfully Demonstrates Prototype of Worlds First WiFi-Based Walk Through Metal Detection Device, GrapheneCA Developing Graphene-Based Coating With Anti-Bacterial and Anti-Viral Properties
Kevin Vanstone - March 6th, 2020
In case you missed it, here is this week’s tech big news roundup:
Emerging Tech
- Last Mile Holdings Completes Acquisition of Gotcha Mobility, LLC
- First Responder Technologies Successfully Demonstrates Prototype of Worlds First WiFi-Based Walk Through Metal Detection Device
Nanoscience
