Straightup Resources: Discovering New Opportunities in North America

Straightup Resources is a North American mineral exploration company targeting economic precious metals and base metals properties in North America. The company is focused on the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, which has produced approximately 30 million ounces of gold since the 1920s. The company’s flagship Belanger property comprises 2,100 hectares of the region and is surrounded by a number of existing deposits including Infinite Ore’s polymetallic Copperload “A” deposit, the Garnet/Arrow deposit and the historic South Bay Mine VMS deposit.

Straightup Resources also controls 10,000 hectares of land that make up the RLX Project in the Red Lake Greenstone Belt. The property is divided into two parcels, the RLX North and RLX South, which collectively surround Great Bear Resources’ (TSXV:GBR; OTCQX:GTBAF) Sobel property.

Straightup Resources’ company highlights include the following:

Operating in the stable and mining-friendly jurisdiction of Ontario

Focused on projects in the Red Lake Mining District, where approximately 30 million ounces of gold have been produced since the 1920s

Flagship Belanger gold property has returned historic grab samples of 25.0 g/t gold and up to 5.47 percent copper

RLX Property is comprised of RLX North and RLX South, which together make a contiguous land package surrounding Great Bear Resources’ Sobel property

Intends to apply modern exploration techniques to its properties in order to improve its understanding of mineralization at each project

Sampling conducted at Hi-Mars project has confirmed the presence of copper and molybdenum mineralization in granitic rocks

Straightup Resources is tightly-held, with friends and family holding approximately 75 percent of shares

