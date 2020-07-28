Standard Uranium: Finding the Fuel to Power a Clean Energy Future

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV:STND) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s uranium channel.









Standard Uranium (TSXV:STND) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s uranium channel.

Standard Uranium is an exploration and development company focused on uranium projects in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. The company’s flagship Davidson River uranium project is located in the southwest portion of the Basin, hosting the potential for a two-phase exploration program to expand the company’s understanding of the property moving forward. In March 2020, Standard Uranium filed a NI-43 101 compliant technical report on the Davison River project.

In July 2020, Standard Uranium announced the expansion of its project portfolio in Saskatchewan through the acquisition of the Ascent and Canary projects. The two projects, totaling 11,040 hectares, were acquired through staking. Ascent and Canary are both located in the Patterson Lake uranium district within the southwest portion of the Athabasca Basin. Standard Uranium has assembled an experienced management team with exploration experience in the Athabasca Basin, which it intends to leverage as it continues to explore the region.

Standard Uranium’s company highlights include the following:

Davidson River uranium project comprises 25,886 hectares of the Patterson Lake Uranium District, located in the southwest Athabasca Basin

Athabasca Basin is home to over 400 million pounds of uranium discoveries

Davidson River land package is the largest unexplored highly prospective target in the Southwest Athabasca Basin

NI-43 101 Technical Report filed on the Davidson River project, outline the potential for a two-phase exploration program

Ascent and Canary projects are located within the Patterson Lake uranium district in the southwest portion of the Athabasca Basin

Gunnar project is comprised of 15,770 hectares adjacent to the company’s existing projects in the area

Geological team has proven experience in the Athabasca Basin

Director Garrett Ainsworth led the NexGen technical team, which discovered the Arrow deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Click here to connect with Standard Uranium (TSXV:STND) and to request an investor presentation.