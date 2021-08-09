Spey Resources: Exploring and Producing Lithium to Fuel the Green Revolution

Spey Resources (CSE:SPEY,OTCQB:SPEYF,FSE:2JS) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Spey Resources (CSE:SPEY,OTCQB:SPEYF,FSE:2JS) addresses the demand for lithium as a natural resource to fuel the future. The company holds an option to acquire 100 percent interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina and an option to acquire a 100 percent undivided interest in the Silver Basin project and Kaslo silver project in British Columbia.

The Candela II project or “Incahuasi project,” hosts two major aquifers located with 145ppm lithium and strong brine flow. In July 2021, Spey Resources announced it had accepted a quotation from Amaru Mining Services and made preparations to commence drilling at the Incahuasi Salar, Argentina within a few weeks. This exciting chapter in the exploration of the Candela II project includes up to four exploration wells and expansive testing, drilling and pilot plant construction.

Spey Resources’ Company Highlights

Spey Resources Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its lithium projects to address the demand for lithium as a natural resource to fuel a greener future.

The company has an option to acquire 100 percent of the Candela II project located on the Incahuasi Salar in the prolific Lithium Triangle area of Salta, Argentina.

Candela II/ Incahuasi project hosts two major aquifers with 145ppm lithium and strong brine flow. AIS Resources is the project manager.

In June 2021, Spey Resources signed an option agreement to acquire 100 percent interest in the Pocitos I and II claims from AIS Resources in Salta, Argentina. The project leverages excellent infrastructure and highly prospective exploration potential.

The company’s Canadian projects include the Silver Basin gold-silver property and Kaslo Silver property in British Columbia. Both projects present excellent exposure to the precious metals market and leverage historic silver mining districts.

Short-term goals for the company include working to operate its pilot plant at Candela II and reach full production within 2.5 years.