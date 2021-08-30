Solarvest BioEnergy: Producing The World’s Only Plant-based Organic Certified Omega -3

Solarvest BioEnergy (TSXV:SVS) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Solarvest BioEnergy (TSXV:SVS) plans to deliver solutions in human and animal nutrition, prescription and non-prescription medication and derivatives through its proprietary clean energy algal production platform.

Eversea is Solarvest BioEnergy’s consumer brand of products. Eversea has brought the company’s Organic Omega-3 supplement to market through its e-commerce platform on its website. The product features a unique and patented Nanuq Organic Omega-3 ingredient which is certified organic in the European Union and by the USDA.

Solarvest BioEnergy’s Company Highlights

Solarvest BioEnergy is an innovative Canadian technology development company focused on producing a wide range of patented algae-derived products for human and animal nutrition, prescription and non-prescription medication and derivatives.

Solarvest BioEnergy’s key consumer brand is called Eversea which brings the company’s first commercialized Organic Omega-3 product to market. The product is the first and only FDA-approved DHA/EPA Organic Omega-3 supplement that is certified organic, vegan, non-toxic, highly bioavailable, sustainable and non-GMO. It will be sold through strategic partnerships and white label selling.

The company’s proprietary clean microalgae process allows for expedited product development and versatility to produce multiple complex products.

Solarvest BioEnergy’s production technology successfully produced highly valuable and safe bone morphogenetic protein (BMP).

The company has a strong market growth strategy. The company plans to expand its product human therapeutic CBD and THC products.

Solarvest BioEnergy is led by a highly experienced management team with expertise and a proven track record of achievements in developing commercial biotech products