Solarvest BioEnergy: Producing The World’s Only Plant-based Organic Certified Omega -3
Diana Fernandez - August 30th, 2021
Solarvest BioEnergy (TSXV:SVS) plans to deliver solutions in human and animal nutrition, prescription and non-prescription medication and derivatives through its proprietary clean energy algal production platform.
Eversea is Solarvest BioEnergy’s consumer brand of products. Eversea has brought the company’s Organic Omega-3 supplement to market through its e-commerce platform on its website. The product features a unique and patented Nanuq Organic Omega-3 ingredient which is certified organic in the European Union and by the USDA.
Solarvest BioEnergy’s Company Highlights
- Solarvest BioEnergy is an innovative Canadian technology development company focused on producing a wide range of patented algae-derived products for human and animal nutrition, prescription and non-prescription medication and derivatives.
- Solarvest BioEnergy’s key consumer brand is called Eversea which brings the company’s first commercialized Organic Omega-3 product to market. The product is the first and only FDA-approved DHA/EPA Organic Omega-3 supplement that is certified organic, vegan, non-toxic, highly bioavailable, sustainable and non-GMO. It will be sold through strategic partnerships and white label selling.
- The company’s proprietary clean microalgae process allows for expedited product development and versatility to produce multiple complex products.
- Solarvest BioEnergy’s production technology successfully produced highly valuable and safe bone morphogenetic protein (BMP).
- The company has a strong market growth strategy. The company plans to expand its product human therapeutic CBD and THC products.
- Solarvest BioEnergy is led by a highly experienced management team with expertise and a proven track record of achievements in developing commercial biotech products