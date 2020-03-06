Sirona Biochem – Advanced Chemistry Platform for Commercial Opportunities in Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals

Sirona Biochem Inc. (TSXV:SBM) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life science channel.









Sirona Biochem is a biotechnology company developing an innovative platform for more effective cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients. The company’s technology is based on proprietary fluorination chemistry developed by the company’s wholly-owned French subsidiary, research and development laboratory TFChem. Sirona intends to leverage its subsidiary’s technology platform and chemistry expertise to build strategic R&D partnerships with leading international companies through contract services, licensing and royalty agreements and joint venture opportunities.

The chemistry developed by TFChem has the potential to improve the safety and efficacy of carbohydrate-based molecules. Carbohydrate-based molecules are valuable because they have broad application potential in the development of pharmaceuticals and cosmeceuticals. However, carbohydrate-based molecules are difficult to develop due to their inherent instability. Sirona Biochem’s proprietary chemistry technique overcomes that challenge by stabilizing carbohydrates, enabling the company to explore commercial opportunities for these valuable molecules.

Sirona Biochem’s company highlights include the following:

Proven technology platform based on a proprietary fluorination chemistry leading to a pipeline of products across a broad range of applications, including therapeutics, cosmeceuticals and biological ingredients.

Diabetes drug TFC-039 has been licensed to Wanbang/Fosun Pharmaceutical and is currently in advanced Phase 1 clinical studies. Fosun Pharma is one of the largest healthcare companies in China.

China represents the world’s largest population of diabetic patients.

Skin lightener product TFC-1067 has had positive results from efficacy and safety trials in the United States and was shown to be better than 2 percent hydroquinone for treating skin discoloration.

Sirona Biochem has licensed its skin lightener product TFC-1067 to Rodan + Fields under a non-exclusive agreement and is seeking further partnering opportunities for the product.

Several potential multinational licensing deals are expected in 2020.

Has an experienced management team of capital market and biotechnology professionals.

