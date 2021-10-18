Silver Dollar Resources: Fully Funded and Drilling its Flagship Project in the Prolific Mexican Silver Belt
Silver Dollar Resources (CSE: SLV,OTCQB: SLVDF, FSE: 4KW) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.
Silver Dollar Resources (CSE: SLV,OTCQB: SLVDF, FSE: 4KW) has an aggressive growth strategy, having acquired its flagship La Joya Silver Project within three months of going public last year. The company’s co-founding shareholder Mr. Sprott now owns approximately 17 percent of shares issued.
Silver Dollar is fully funded to execute its 2021-2022 exploration plans with approximately $10 million in the treasury. The bulk of these funds stem from financing closed last year with lead orders from Mr. Sprott and First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX: FR, NYSE: AG, FSE: FMV), who is now also one of Silver Dollar’s largest shareholders with approximately 14% of shares issued.
The company boasts a tight share structure with 41,847,237 shares issued, 3,200,000 stock options with an average exercise price of $1.48, and a total of 45,047,237 shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.
Silver Dollar’s Company Highlights
- A mineral exploration company with an aggressive growth strategy.
- Fully funded for drilling on the company’s flagship La Joya Silver Project located in the mining-friendly state of Durango in the heart of the Mexican Silver Belt.
- Eric Sprott is a co-founding shareholder who currently owns ~17% of shares issued.
- First Majestic Silver, one of the largest silver producers in Mexico, is also a strategic investor who owns ~14% of the shares issued.
- The company is led by an experienced management team with 100 years of collective experience in exploration, mining, and the capital markets.
- The company’s technical advisors include two past recipients of the PDAC Thayer Lindsley Award for their history of world-class mineral deposit discoveries.
- Evaluating potential spinout of Red Lake gold assets into a separate public company.
- Actively reviewing additional drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions for potential acquisition.