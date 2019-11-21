Salt Lake Potash Gets Native Title Approval for Lake Way

Salt Lake Potash has executed the Native Title Land Access Agreement for the whole of the Lake Way project.









Salt Lake Potash (ASX:SO4) has executed the Native Title Land Access Agreement (LAA) with Tarlka Matuwa Piarku (Aboriginal Corporation) RNTBC (TMPAC) for the whole of the Lake Way project.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are excited to enter into this landmark agreement with TMPAC who we have a very strong relationship with. The agreement lays the foundations for the Lake Way Project to have a significantly positive impact on the local community through direct employment and business opportunities as well as a project royalty stream. We understand the significance of the area’s heritage and this is reflected in the agreement ensuring the Lake Way project is able to proceed whilst respecting the heritage and culture of the area. The Lake Way project has the ability to provide on-going benefits for the local community for multiple generations,” SO4 Chief Executive Officer Tony Swiericzuk.

