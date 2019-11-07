Rox Resources Intersects High Grade Gold at Youanmi

Rox Resources announced further results from its ongoing drilling campaign at the OYG JV which forms part of the wider Youanmi gold project.









Australian gold and nickel company, Rox Resources (ASX:RXL), in conjunction with its joint venture partner Venus Metals (ASX:VMC), announced further results from its ongoing drilling campaign at the OYG JV which forms part of the wider Youanmi Gold project.

As quoted in the press release:

“These results continue to show the excellent potential of the Youanmi belt and the OYG JV in particular and we look forward to presenting further results when they become available. Drilling at the Plant Zone prospect, a granite stockwork style of mineralisation now delineated over a 1.4km strike length, continues to add scale to the overall project gold inventory,” Managing Director Alex Passmore said.

