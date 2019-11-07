Australia

Investing News
Search Search Active

Rox Resources Intersects High Grade Gold at Youanmi

- November 7th, 2019

Rox Resources announced further results from its ongoing drilling campaign at the OYG JV which forms part of the wider Youanmi gold project.

Australian gold and nickel company, Rox Resources (ASX:RXL), in conjunction with its joint venture partner Venus Metals (ASX:VMC), announced further results from its ongoing drilling campaign at the OYG JV which forms part of the wider Youanmi Gold project.

As quoted in the press release:

“These results continue to show the excellent potential of the Youanmi belt and the OYG JV in particular and we look forward to presenting further results when they become available. Drilling at the Plant Zone prospect, a granite stockwork style of mineralisation now delineated over a 1.4km strike length, continues to add scale to the overall project gold inventory,” Managing Director Alex Passmore said.

Click here for the full text release

stocks-cannabis-lift-expo

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis

 
Read our new report today
 

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select All
Select None

Related posts

Venus Metals Starts RC Drilling at Vidure Copper-Nickel Prospect

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *