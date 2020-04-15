Rokmaster Resources: Developing Polymetallic Precious and Base Metals Projects in British Columbia

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV:RKR, OTC Pink:RKMSF, FWB:1RR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Rokmaster Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on a pair of projects in south-central British Columbia. The company’s flagship Revel Ridge gold–zinc project, formerly known as the J&L Property, was acquired from Huakan International Mining Inc. in December of 2019. Rokmaster has completed an updated mineral resource and technical report on the property, the NI 43-101 report includes approximately 1,134,000 measured and indicated gold equivalent ounces with 1,012,000 inferred gold equivalent ounces in the Main, Hanging Wall and Footwall zones.

Rokmaster also owns 100 percent of the Duncan Lake zinc project. The project was originally discovered by Cominco, before Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A, TSX:TECK.B, NYSE:TECK) secured mineral tenures of interest on the property that expired in 2015. Rokmaster began exploration on the Duncan Lake zinc project in July 2017.

Rokmaster Resources’ company highlights include the following:

Fully controls the polymetallic Revel Ridge gold-zinc project

Revel Ridge hosts 1,134,000 measured and indicated gold equivalent ounces with 1,012,000 inferred gold equivalent ounces in the Main, Hanging Wall and Footwall Zones

Duncan Lake project is 100-percent owned with a proven stratiform zinc-lead discovery

Duncan Lake hosts high-grade zinc-lead intersections over a 650 m strike length, with potential for high tonnage, as well as silver and copper mineralization.

Mine potential with large new sedimentary-hosted high-grade zinc-lead zones

Award-winning management and technical team, production experience in the region and well-seasoned in discoveries and mine development.

Key infrastructure in place including Teck’s Trail Smelter, located in the Slocan mining district with favorable jurisdiction.

