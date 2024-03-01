Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Romios Gold Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Re-Discover Romios at Booth 2717

Romios Gold Exhibiting at PDAC 2024 and Invites Shareholders and Delegates to Re-Discover Romios at Booth 2717

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2024 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth #2717.

The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 3rd to Wednesday, March 6th, 2024.

Romios' CEO and President, Mr. Stephen Burega and Vice - President, Exploration John Biczok are looking forward to discussing with shareholders and attendees the exciting results from the past year's work on several of the Company's major projects, including:

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. The discovery of a train of mineralized boulders with high-grade copper +/- gold values in an area adjacent to the Company's Kinkaid project in the Walker Lane trend of southern Nevada. Sixteen new claims have been staked to cover the probable source area of these boulders as well as six more claims over old workings at another site.

Nine mineralized boulders were sampled along a 300-metre-long stretch of a dry stream bed. Copper values range from 0.73% to 13.3% Cu, and average 5.03% Cu
One of the nine samples consists largely of magnetite, a common component of veins in many porphyry copper and skarn systems, and this sample assayed 12.7 g/t Au. The remaining eight samples assayed 0.08 to 2.49 g/t Au and average 0.94 g/t Au. (See Press Release - Click Here)

  1. The discovery of three highly prospective intrusions on the Red Line claims in the mineral rich Golden Triangle area of NW British Columbia. These intrusions include 2 areas of K-feldspar porphyritic syenite similar to one of the key units found at the giant Galore Creek porphyry Cu-Au deposit owned by Teck and Newmont. (See Press Release - Click Here)

  2. Completed field programs on the Kinkaid and Scossa properties in Nevada returned encouraging results from new areas that have expanded the potential extent of both mineralized systems.

Three copper-bearing samples from the Dry Gulch #2 skarn in the NE corner of the Kinkaid claims assayed 1.1%, 7.2% and 16.55% Cu across different intervals 20-40 cm wide in a highly prospective limestone dipping toward a nearby granite pluton. (See Press Release - Click Here).

For more information, please click here for Romios' website.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings, and two former producers: the Scossa mine property (Nevada) which is a former high-grade gold producer and the La Corne molybdenum mine property (Quebec). The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 20% carried interest in five of Honey Badger Mining's claim blocks in the Thunder Bay silver district of northwestern Ontario; a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

For more information, visit www.romios.com.

As part of our ongoing effort to keep investors, interested parties and stakeholders updated, we have several communication portals. If you have any questions online (Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn) please feel free to send direct messages.

To book a one-on-one 30-minute Zoom video call, please click here.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Burega, CEO & President - 647-515-3734 or sburega@romios.com

John Biczok, P. Geo., VP Exploration - 613-410-7877 or jbiczok@romios.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200182

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

RG:CA
Romios Gold Resources
Romios Gold Resources (TSXV:RG) Logo

Romios Gold Resources


Romios Gold Resources
