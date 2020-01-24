Resource Big News Roundup: Blackstone Intersects 60m @ 1.3% Nickel from 32m in King Cobra Discovery Drill Hole, Steppe Gold Announces Landmark Investment by Mongolian National Investment Fund, Azarga Uranium Files Robust PEA for Dewey Burdock Project
In case you missed it, here is this week’s resource big news roundup.
Canadian stocks hovered just short of all-time highs to close the week on Friday as concerns regarding the emerging coronavirus outbreak in China softened. After initial reports of quarantines and travel restrictions in China, the first US case of the disease was discovered in Washington state. According to ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet, these critical public safety improvements can lead to strong reactions in the market. “Drastic steps, such as city-wide quarantine measures, can be a double-edged sword when it comes to market impact,” he wrote in a morning note via Bloomberg. “On the one hand they signal the authorities are taking the problem seriously and help containment, on the other hand, they help paint a dramatic picture to investors unfamiliar with dealing with this sort of risk.”
The TSX Composite Index opened Friday up 5.14 points at 17,626.92. On the TSX Venture Exchange, seven of the 12 Toronto subgroups made gains, with information technology leading the way, jumping 0.6 percent. The TSX Venture Exchange gained 0.77 points to hit 583.15 as of Friday morning.
Base
- Blackstone Intersects 60m @ 1.3% Nickel from 32m in King Cobra Discovery Drill Hole
- Comet Resources Announces Proposed Acquisition of new Copper Exploration Project in NSW, Australia
- Pistol Bay Expedites Acquisition of Garnet Lake/Arrow Zone and Fredart/Copperload Properties
Battery
- Renforth Discovers New Gold Bearing Zones in Unexplored Cadillac Break at Wholly Owned New Alger Property
- FireFox Gold Completes Recon Drill Program at Jeesiö Gold Project, Finland
- Adamera Minerals and Hochschild Mining Sign Agreement on Cooke Mountain Gold Project
- Steppe Gold Announces Landmark Investment by Mongolian National Investment Fund
- Surface Grab Samples Yield up to 6.4 g/t Gold on New Targets at Jeesiö Gold Project
Energy
- Azarga Uranium Files Robust PEA for Dewey Burdock Project
- IsoEnergy Begins Winter Drilling Program at the Hurricane Uranium Zone
