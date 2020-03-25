Pensana Rare Earths Publishes High Grade NdPr Drill Results

The drilling programme is being undertaken in support of the definitive feasibility study.









Pensana Rare Earths (ASX:PM8) is pleased to report assay results received from a further 41 drill holes of the 7,000 metre, infill and extension drilling programme at the Longonjo NdPr Project in Angola. The drilling programme is being undertaken in support of the definitive feasibility study.

Executive Director and COO Dave Hammond commented: “These high grade drill results are from well outside the limits of the current pit design and suggest the potential to extend the open pit and mine life at Longonjo. “The drilling programme is now complete and we look forward to reporting results from a further 138 drill holes. Areas of deep weathering have been intersected in the north and south of the project that are also outside of the mine plan as defined by the PFS. “Assay results are also awaited from infill drill holes in the main high grade weathered zone, as well as from the first systematic drill testing of a zone of fresh rock hosted mineralisation that has the potential to add a further dimension to the project. “We expect to be able to upgrade significant amounts of currently Inferred Mineral Resource to the higher Indicated JORC category, thereby extending the current mine life at Longonjo after the completion of additional Definitive Feasibility Study work programmes.”

Click here for the full text release.