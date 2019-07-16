One World Lithium: Exploring A World-Class Lithium Brine Property

One World Lithium (OTCQB:OWRDF, CSE:OWLI) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









One World Lithium (OTCQB:OWRDF, CSE:OWLI) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

One World Lithium is an exploration company that acquires and develops lithium brine projects. The company currently owns a 60 percent interest in the Salar del Diablo lithium brine project in the state of Baja California Norte, Mexico. One World Lithium is working towards earning a 30 percent working interest on the property, which covers a salar that has not been extensively explored. The Salar del Diablo is one of the largest lithium brine prospects to be drilled in 2019.

The Salar del Diablo has all of the necessary geological attributes of a lithium deposit including a closed basin, hot springs, volcanic rocks containing lithium, active faults and a salar with high heat flow. One World Lithium has collected 24 geochemical samples on the property over a distance of 80 linear kilometers, returning an average grade of 74 ppm lithium. The company intends to resume a 4,250-meter drill program in the fall of 2019.

One World Lithium’s company highlights include the following:

One World Lithium currently holds a 60 percent interest in the Salar del Diablo and has the option to acquire another 30% interest for a total of 90%.

The Salar del Diablo property is one of the larger lithium brine projects to be drilled in 2019.

The property has all of the features necessary to develop concentrated lithium in brine as defined by the USGS.

The property is located 137 kilometers from the US border and 35 kilometers from the seaport at San Felipe, which could provide the company with access to the international markets.

A 150-square-kilometer anomaly was delineated by a surface sampling program.

Three highly-conductive geophysical zones have been identified on the property with two zones remain open-ended beyond the survey grid.

A 4,250-meter drill program is intended to resume in late September of 2019 with 5 of the 12 holes being completed to date

One World Lithium’s principal geologist has a track record of lithium exploration success since 2009

