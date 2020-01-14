Northstar Gold Corp: Gold Exploration and Development in Kirkland Lake
Northstar Gold Corp (CSE:NSG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.
Northstar Gold Corp is a gold exploration company developing a portfolio of resource projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of Canada’s most productive mining jurisdictions. The company owns three high-quality “stand-alone” projects in the region: the Miller gold project, the Bryce gold project and the Milestone copper–nickel–cobalt project.
Northstar’s flagship property is the Miller gold project, which includes a near-surface historic resource estimate of 270,000 ounces of gold. The company is working towards validating the resource through a two-phase exploration program that is scheduled to begin early 2020. Northstar intends to build its own 43-101-compliant resource estimate using the results of this exploration work.
Northstar Gold’s company highlights include the following:
- Newly-listed gold exploration company with a portfolio of three high-quality “stand-alone” properties in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.
- Advanced exploration-stage Miller gold project hosts historical resource as well as further exploration potential in the world-renowned Kirkland Lake gold mining camp.
- Miller has similar mineralization to Kirkland Lake Gold’s SMC and Eldorado Gold’s Lamaque deposits.
- Recent road upgrades have given Northstar improved access to within 100 meters of the main mineralized zones at Miller.
- Two phased exploration program planned for 2020 aimed at validating and growing historical resource estimate at Miller.
- First Nations agreement in place for Miller gold project.
- Bryce gold and Milestone copper-nickel cobalt projects offer further upside potential for Northstar Gold.
- Main target areas on the Bryce property include Sunday Creek which hosts high-grade bulk tonnage potential and Pike Lake which hosts gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulfides (VMS) similar to the Horne and LaRonde VMS style deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.
- Under new management and restructured board; all highly experienced in all facets of global major mining and junior exploration experience.
