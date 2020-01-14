Northstar Gold Corp: Gold Exploration and Development in Kirkland Lake

Northstar Gold Corp (CSE:NSG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Northstar Gold Corp is a gold exploration company developing a portfolio of resource projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of Canada’s most productive mining jurisdictions. The company owns three high-quality “stand-alone” projects in the region: the Miller gold project, the Bryce gold project and the Milestone copper–nickel–cobalt project.

Northstar’s flagship property is the Miller gold project, which includes a near-surface historic resource estimate of 270,000 ounces of gold. The company is working towards validating the resource through a two-phase exploration program that is scheduled to begin early 2020. Northstar intends to build its own 43-101-compliant resource estimate using the results of this exploration work.

Northstar Gold’s company highlights include the following:

Newly-listed gold exploration company with a portfolio of three high-quality “stand-alone” properties in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Advanced exploration-stage Miller gold project hosts historical resource as well as further exploration potential in the world-renowned Kirkland Lake gold mining camp.

Miller has similar mineralization to Kirkland Lake Gold’s SMC and Eldorado Gold’s Lamaque deposits.

Recent road upgrades have given Northstar improved access to within 100 meters of the main mineralized zones at Miller.

Two phased exploration program planned for 2020 aimed at validating and growing historical resource estimate at Miller.

First Nations agreement in place for Miller gold project.

Bryce gold and Milestone copper-nickel cobalt projects offer further upside potential for Northstar Gold.

Main target areas on the Bryce property include Sunday Creek which hosts high-grade bulk tonnage potential and Pike Lake which hosts gold-rich volcanogenic massive sulfides (VMS) similar to the Horne and LaRonde VMS style deposits in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Under new management and restructured board; all highly experienced in all facets of global major mining and junior exploration experience.

