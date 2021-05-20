Nickel Creek Platinum: Canada’s Next World-Class Nickel Sulphide Mine

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) has. launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) delivers value to stakeholders through diversified exposure to nickel, copper and platinum group metals (PGM) in Canada’s Yukon Territory. The Company’s principal business activity is the exploration and evaluation of its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw project, located in southwestern Yukon, Canada.

Nickel Creek Platinum’s Nickel Shäw project contains 1.9 billion pounds of nickel, 1.1 billion pounds of copper and nearly 6 million troy ounces of platinum, palladium and gold. Platinum-group metals (PGMs) account for approximately a quarter of the project’s resources and represent one of the larger PGM resources outside of South Africa and Russia.

Nickel Creek Platinum’s Company Highlights

Nickel Creek Platinum is focused on the Nickel Shäw project, which hosts one of the most promising deposits for nickel, copper, cobalt, and PGMs in the world thanks to pre-existing regional infrastructure and an expansive open-pit potential.

The Nickel Shäw project location is ideal and low-risk, offering access to the Alaska Highway. The company has long-term relationships with large institutional shareholders, and management has proven experience in related markets and project operations.

Nickel in general is a vital component in battery technologies and will have a variety of uses for the growing electric vehicle market.

Nickel Creek Platinum is dedicated not only to providing value for shareholders but also achieving a carbon neutral future in a way that is socially responsible. The organization is working with First Nations groups as well as local governments to minimize waste and promote positive environmental and social impacts.