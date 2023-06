Overview Future demand for nickel is projected to reach an all-time high, with much of that growth coming from the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Within that industry alone, global nickel demand is expected to reach 2.6 million metric tons by 2040. Nickel is an important component of EV batteries, and as EVs replace the majority of gas-powered vehicles, industry observers believe global demand for nickel will quadruple over the next 30 years. Nickel Creek Platinum (TSX:NCP; OTCQB:NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company focused on delivering value to stakeholders through diversified exposure to nickel, copper and platinum group metals (PGM) in Canada’s Yukon Territory. The company’s principal focus is the exploration and evaluation of its 100-percent-owned Nickel Shäw project, located in southwestern Yukon.

Nickel Creek Platinum’s Nickel Shäw project contains 2.47 billion pounds of contained nickel in measured and indicated mineral resource categories. PGMs account for approximately a quarter of the project’s resources and represent one of the larger PGM resources outside of South Africa and Russia. Copper, which is also critical to the electric vehicle infrastructure, accounts for 13 percent, while cobalt, another necessary metal for the battery market, makes up 7 percent of the project’s resource. Nickel Creek Platinum benefits from the support of the Yukon government and maintains a strong relationship with the Kluane First Nation and the local community for the Nickel Shäw project. An advisory committee facilitates communication between the company and the local community to address any issues or concerns regarding the project. Nickel Creek also offers community support, training and employment opportunities. With a strong commitment to ESG, Nickel Creek continues to collect baseline environmental data on the Nickel Shäw for permitting purposes. Through a study led by the research team at the University of British Columbia’s CarbMinLab, the company has confirmed the project’s potential for carbon sequestration at Nickel Shaw’s Wellgreen deposit. This ongoing study indicates a carbon sequestration capability of approximately 34.4 kt CO2 per year (2.1 kt CO2 per Mt tailings), resulting in a low-carbon footprint for the project. Thanks to the mining-friendly Yukon Territory and positive relationships with the First Nations and local governments, Nickel Shäw is on its way to becoming one of the most productive initiatives in the region. The US and Canada both see nickel and cobalt as critical metals of strategic importance and Stuart Harshaw, president and CEO of Nickel Creek, is confident the organization can help fulfill that need. “We have completed extensive metallurgical test work on the full representation of the deposit to produce a product that can go to market. With our higher value per tonne than other similar projects, Nickel Creek Platinum is well positioned to move forward,” Harshaw said, adding he sees the company “producing nickel for over 25 years.”

Company Highlights Nickel Creek Platinum is focused on the Nickel Shäw project, which hosts one of the world’s most promising deposits for nickel, copper, cobalt and PGMs, thanks to pre-existing regional infrastructure and expansive open-pit potential.

The Nickel Shäw project location is ideal and low-risk, offering access to the Alaska Highway. The company has long-term relationships with large institutional shareholders, and management is highly experienced in related markets and project operations.

Nickel in general is a vital component in battery technologies and will have a variety of uses for the growing electric vehicle market.

Nickel Creek Platinum is dedicated not only to providing value for shareholders but also to achieving a carbon-neutral future in a way that is socially responsible. The organization is working with First Nations groups as well as local governments to minimize waste and promote positive environmental and social impacts.

University of British Columbia's study on Nickel Shaw’s Wellgreen deposit has confirmed its potential for carbon sequestration.

Key Project Nickel Shäw Project

An undeveloped nickel sulphide deposit in the Yukon, the Nickel Shäw project boasts a favorable location and a diverse resource base of various metals including copper, cobalt and PGMs. Investors will be exposed to several different metals when working with Nickel Creek Platinum. The project hosts measured and indicated resources of: 2.47 billion pounds of nickel

1.28 billion pounds of copper

6.97 million ounces of PGMs

137 million pounds of cobalt The project is located southwest of Canada’s Yukon Territory, approximately 300 kilometers west-northwest of the capital, Whitehorse. This locale grants the project exceptional infrastructure, including the paved Alaska Highway and its year-round access to deep sea shipping ports in Haines and Skagway. There is potential for railway access in the future as well as options for renewable energy with the local community. The company completed its 2022 drilling program, with a total of 2,975 meters drilled, which includes a 1,710-meter pre-feasibility study drilling at the Wellgreen deposit. Work conducted by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia, showed significant uptake of carbon dioxide from a composite sample in bench-top testing. The results indicate a carbon sequestration capability of approximately 34.4 kt of carbon dioxide per year equivalent to 2.1 kt of carbon dioxide per Mt tailings. The demonstrated substantial carbon capture from the Wellgreen deposit represents an opportunity to capture carbon in the form of carbon dioxide that will significantly reduce Nickel Creek's overall carbon footprint. The Wellgreen deposit, which forms part of the company's Nickel Shäw Project, contains extensive nickel-copper-platinum-group elements (PGE) mineralization dominantly hosted in ultramafic rocks. Previous work at CarbMinLab confirmed the presence of brucite (a magnesium-rich mineral known to react quickly with carbon dioxide in air) in a subset of samples with concentrations ranging from 1 to 3 percent based on thermogravimetric analysis and leach tests.