Nextleaf Solutions: Providing Patented Cannabis Extraction Processing Services

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE:OILS,OTCQB:OILFF,FWB:L0MA) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.

Nextleaf Solutions is a Canadian cannabis extraction company developing technology for extracting and distilling THC and CBD oils. The company’s industrial-scale extraction plant is located in Metro Vancouver and is capable of processing 600 kg per day of dried cannabis biomass into distilled oils. The company currently owns a portfolio of 35 patents related to the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids which it intends to commercialize through IP licensing.

Through an agreement with Nextleaf Labs Ltd, a Health Canada licensed standard producer, Nextleaf Solutions intends to commercialize its core technology. The company has developed a patented closed-loop chilled ethanol extraction and purification system capable of yielding a tasteless, odorless cannabis concentrate that can be manufactured at scale, standardized for dose, and is ready for infusion in premium value-add products.

Nextleaf Solutions’ company highlights include the following:

First public company granted a patent for the industrial-scale extraction, refinement, and purification of cannabinoids.

Health Canada Standard Processing Licence and Research Licence.

2 extraction agreements signed in April 2020 to process 25 metric tons of cannabis biomass, equaling less than 15% of capacity.

Commenced revenue in December 2019 through a patent licensing agreement.

Closed oversubscribed $3 Million Non-Brokered Financing in May 2020

Intellectual property portfolio consisting of over and 65 pending.

Intellectual property encompasses the end-to-end process, as well as proprietary pieces of equipment used for the refinement of crude extract and the formulation of purified THC and CBD distillate.

Nextleaf has an exclusive technology licensing agreement with BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV), who utilizes the technology to manufacture a range of cannabinoid-infused beverages in their BC bottling facility with an annual capacity of over 30-million bottled beverages. Nextleaf is expected to supply cannabinoids to BevCanna under the agreement.

Fully licensed, centralized extraction processing facility, located in Greater Vancouver. 6,540-square-foot facility with Phase 1 capacity to process up to 600 kilograms per day of cannabis biomass to high purity distillate.

National Research Council Grant through the Industrial Research Assistance Program (IRAP) for the development of unique processing techniques for removing chlorophyll and other impurities from crude oil extracts.

Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) $2.5 million consortium with Terramera for replacing toxic chemical pesticides with pesticides derived from natural products.

Natural Science & Engineering Research Council (NSERC) partnership with the University of British Columbia (UBC) and British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT), for the development of methods pertaining to repurposing incinerated cannabis waste biomass for industrial construction.

