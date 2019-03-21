Nextleaf Solutions: Providing Patented Cannabis Extraction Processing Services

Nextleaf Solutions (CSE:OILS) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s cannabis channel.









Nextleaf Solutions is a cannabis extraction company developing a portfolio of patents related to industrial-scale cannabis processing. The company is in development of a process capable of producing a purified cannabinoid distillate that is both tasteless and odourless, allowing for the infusion of premium value-added products. The company has already received Canada’s first cannabis processing patent, with another expected to be approved in 2019.

Nextleaf intends to commercialize its portfolio by providing B2B services to licensed producers while also supplying cannabis oil and extracts to partners as a white label. The company has completed construction on a 6,540-square-foot extraction and processing facility in Greater Vancouver, British Columbia in anticipation of the legalization of cannabis edibles and other derivative products. Nextleaf has also designed and built a mobile extraction lab the company is currently operating through a client’s extraction license.

Nextleaf Solutions’ company highlights include the following:

Science and innovation focused company with patented technology

Nextleaf’s patented processes will impact how edibles, beverages and other value-added products are manufactured, once legalized in Canada and other international markets.

Technology to process abundant supply of low-quality cannabis biomass into high-purity oil. Odorless and tasteless distillate, easy to standardize for potency.

Opportunity for early market leadership in high-margin infused product manufacturing

Scalable white label production and toll processing solutions increase speed to market for Nextleaf B2B partners.

Click here to see the educational profile for Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE:OILS) and to request an investor presentation.