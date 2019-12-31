NexTech Signs Web-AR Deal with Sporting Gear E-comm Site

NexTech is partnering up with sporting company Weby Corp to allow it to use NexTech’s end-to-end augmented reality eCommerce platform.









NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR,OTCQB:NEXCF) is partnering up with sporting company Weby Corp to allow it to use NexTech’s end-to-end augmented reality eCommerce platform to enhance customer-product engagement.

As quoted in the press release:

“At the core, Weby Corp is built on relationships. We see our relationships with the brands we sell as fundamental to our mutual success. We are the extension of the brand into the world of our customers. Brands trust us with their equity and it’s our mission to uphold the trust and deliver the results. That is why we are excited to have our customers engage with our products in a different way through augmented reality. Providing an amazing customer experience is the key to increasing satisfaction and loyalty,” states Kate Lobanova Head of Marketing at Weby. “At the heart of everything, we know that every customer wants to feel that their needs are understood. We believe that augmented reality can personalize the shopping experience for our customers.”

