New Wide Spodumene Pegmatite Drill Intersections at Carlton

Core Lithium (ASX:CXO) announced wider than expected spodumene pegmatite intersections from Mineral Resource expansion drilling at its Carlton prospect, currently being considered for development at the Finniss lithium project, located near Darwin in the Northern Territory.

Core’s Managing Director, Stephen Biggins, commented: “Recent and current drilling at the Finniss Lithium Project is continuing to discover and define more spodumene pegmatite close to port and road infrastructure near Darwin. “Core is confident in converting these new spodumene pegmatite intersections at Carlton through mining studies into additional Mineral Resources and substantially increase Ore Reserves and mine life over the coming months. “With the definitive feasibility study complete, approvals near to finalising, additional offtake and project finance advancing, Core remains on track to becoming Australia’s next lithium producer.”

