Here at the Investing News Network our mission is twofold; to provide the latest news and quality education by helping you identify investment opportunities in niche markets, and helping leading companies communicate their value to investors.









Here at the Investing News Network our mission is twofold; to provide the latest news and quality education by helping you identify investment opportunities in niche markets, and helping leading companies communicate their value to investors.

Connecting investors with opportunities is what we do best. We are proud to present several companies which are new to the Investing News Network.

Below you will find links to educational profiles on leading companies offering opportunities in growth markets such as Cannabis, Lithium, Esports and Emerging Tech.

Please note these profiles are not buy recommendations. There are many factors that you should consider before purchasing stocks. The purpose of these profiles is to present an in-depth value proposition for each company and provide you with the opportunity to easily request more information for your due diligence.

Find out what experts are saying about the future of cannabis Read our new report today Give me my free report!.

New to the Investing News Network – September 2019

Sire Bioscience Inc. (CSE:SIRE,OTC:BLLXF,FWB:BR1B) is dedicated to becoming a vertically-integrated, leading house of brands by creating a premium and customizable experience for every cannabis consumer in Canada. The company plans to do this through its flexible business model and highly-experienced management team. Sire Bioscience intends to leverage its consumer packaged goods (CPG) experience and partnerships with leaders in the industry to develop a recognizable master brand.

Alpha North is a vertically integrated Esports organization projected to be a leading company in the North America Esports sector. Within Alpha North’s portion of companies is Waves E-Gaming, the first dedicated Esports arena in Canada and the only license issued by the Major League Baseball Players Association in the Esports sector.

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE:SONA) is a nanotechnology life science company that has developed two unique gold nanorod products: GeminiTM and OmniTM. These products allow individuals to take control of their health and help fight some of the world’s deadliest diseases. GeminiTM is a CTAB-free gold nanorod product that enables multiplexing of lateral flow diagnostic tests for multiple analytes on just one device that provides accurate results in minutes.

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE:PBIT,OTC:POSAF) is a fintech company that has developed a unique and innovative blockchain-enabled payment processing and point-of-sale (POS) system for cash-only businesses. The system is fully-compliant in each state and provides cannabis companies in the US with the opportunity to decrease the risks associated with operating on a cash-only basis.

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PUMA,OTC:PUXPF) is a junior exploration company with 15 years of experience exploring in the New Brunswick’s Bathurst mining camp (BMC) delivering value to its shareholders by undertaking diversified exploration and development projects, and acquisitions of ownership. The BMC is one of the most prolific mining districts for base metals in Canada and offers exploration companies the necessary infrastructure to advance a developing mining project.

American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) is a battery metal exploration and mining company based in Nevada. The company is focused on creating a vertically-integrated lithium company in three ways: environmentally-sustainable exploration and mining, green extraction processes and battery metals recycling.

For previous New to the Network listings, click here.