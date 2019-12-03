New Nugget Discoveries At DOM’s Hill Gold Project

Kalamazoo Resources provided an update on the company’s Western Australian assets with the discovery of new nugget occurrences.









Kalamazoo Resources (ASX:KZR) provided an update on the company’s Western Australian assets with the discovery of new nugget occurrences within the recently granted tenement E45/5146 at its DOM’s Hill gold project in Western Australia’s Pilbara.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are greatly encouraged by this immediate result within the new tenement E45/5146 at the DOM’s Hill gold project and the continued discovery of nuggets within E45/4722, which supports the potential for epigenetic gold mineralization,” Kalamazoo Chairman and CEO Luke Reinehr said today. “Kalamazoo has been exploring in the Pilbara since its inception and the continued gold discoveries/developments by groups such as Calidus (ASX:CAI) at Klondyke near Marble Bar have highlighted the broad-scale prospectivity of the Eastern Pilbara. This provides further confidence that our continued gold exploration in the area has excellent potential for discovery.”

