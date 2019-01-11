NanoVibronix Enters Collaboration Agreement with Fritz Clinic to Offer PainShield as an Alternative to Opioids for Pain Management

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company’s proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with the Fritz Clinic, which operates 7 locations in North America dedicated to wellness, longevity, and preventative medicine, including comprehensive services related to opiate dependency and drug … Continued









NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV), a medical device company utilizing the Company’s proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with the Fritz Clinic, which operates 7 locations in North America dedicated to wellness, longevity, and preventative medicine, including comprehensive services related to opiate dependency and drug detox.

As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Lyman “Woodie” Fritz, founder of the Fritz Clinic, stated, “For the past 15 years, our practice has focused on providing health and wellness protocols to enhance longevity and quality of life. We have developed one of the largest specialized opioid addiction centers in the southeast, and currently treat several thousand patients a month by helping them overcome opioid dependence and misuse. Unfortunately, a large percentage of these patients suffer from true, chronic pain such as sciatic back pain, plantar fasciitis, join pain from injuries or arthritis, and other conditions. The difficult challenge involves getting people off addictive pain pills, while trying to solve chronic pain issues. I was recently introduced to PainShield, which offers immediate pain reduction and relief without having to resort to addictive opioids. I believe that PainShield is a true game-changer for the vast majority of patients suffering from chronic pain. This FDA approved device provides significant pain relief for most patients, including those addicted to pain medication.” Randall Rysedorph, President of the Fritz Clinic, further noted, “On a personal note, I searched unsuccessfully for 2 years for something to relieve my own severe sciatic nerve pain that only occurred during sleep. I tried chiropractic care, deep tissue massage and an MRI scan only to find no apparent spinal issues. The first night with the NanoVibronix PainShield yielded nearly a full night’s rest. During the last 3 months it has become part of my nightly ritual and I have minimal discomfort. I can now sleep 8 hours each night. It has changed my life.”

