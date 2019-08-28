Marathon Patent Group to Purchase 6,000 Bitmain Miners

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA), digital asset company announced that it plans to acquire 6,000 of Bitmain’s Bitcoin Antiminers. These Antiminers have the ability to produce a single bitcoin for close to US$5,050, comprising about half the value of bitcoin’s current price. As quoted in the press release: The Miners will be placed into service in … Continued









