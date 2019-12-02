Liontown Releases PFS Results for Kathleen Valley Lithium Project

Liontown Resources has released results of a prefeasibility study and maiden Ore Reserve for its 100-percent-owned Kathleen Valley lithium project in Western Australia.









Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) has released results of a prefeasibility study (PFS) and maiden ore reserve for its 100-percent-owned Kathleen Valley lithium project in Western Australia.

As quoted in the press release:

Liontown’s Managing Director, David Richards, said: “This high-quality prefeasibility study builds on the scoping study completed earlier this year. It provides investors with a snapshot of what we are confident will be the first of a new-generation of Australian hard rock lithium projects, timed to benefit from the next wave of lithium demand. “The PFS outlines a robust 2Mtpa project capable of delivering strong financial returns from an initial open pit mining operation. It will allow us to move into a definitive feasibility study that will be based on an updated mineral resource and ore reserve that reflects the results of our ongoing drilling success and will also include other important project optimisations and enhancements. “Kathleen Valley has all the ingredients to underpin a world-class battery metals business that we believe will deliver substantial returns and value for our shareholders for many decades to come.”

Click here for the full text release