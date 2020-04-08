Last Mile Holdings: Consolidating the Micro-Mobility Space
Last Mile Holdings (TSXV:MILE; OTC:AZNVF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.
Last Mile Holdings (TSXV:MILE; OTC:AZNVF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.
Last Mile Holdings is a technology company designing micro-mobility products in an attempt to help mitigate traffic congestion and carbon emissions. Based on its number of locations, Last Mile Holdings is one of the largest micro-mobility companies in the United States. The company offers a range of proprietary e-mobility products for rideshare programs and delivery services, including bikes, stand-up scooters, seated scooters and trikes.
Last Mile Holdings was formed through a merger between Ojo Electric and Gotcha Mobility in Q1 2020. The resulting company’s product pipeline has the potential to provide a near-term growth opportunity for Last Mile and could position Last Mile as a leading micro-mobility industry consolidator.
Last Mile Holding’s company highlights include the following:
- Deploying a broad suite of electric mobility products in exclusive markets.
- Proven business model consisting of exclusive mobility program partnerships with 35 universities and 45 mid-size municipalities, 80 percent of which are long-term contracts.
- Exclusivity and long-term nature of contracts allow for scalability with lower capital needs and the potential to deliver better ROI.
- Strong reputation in the shared mobility industry established through community engagement prior to each program launch that differentiates Last Mile’s Gotcha Mobility subsidiary from competitors in the shared mobility market.
- As of March 2020, 2,500 units have been deployed across the contiguous United States; with an additional 10,000 units to be deployed by the end of 2020 with a goal of 27,000 units by the end of 2021.
- Approximately 80 percent of the company’s active programs are cash-flow positive.
- Strong management team of industry and capital market professionals.
Click here to connect with Last Mile Holdings (TSXV:MILE; OTC:AZNVF) and to request an investor presentation.