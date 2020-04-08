Last Mile Holdings: Consolidating the Micro-Mobility Space

Last Mile Holdings (TSXV:MILE; OTC:AZNVF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









Last Mile Holdings (TSXV:MILE; OTC:AZNVF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.

Last Mile Holdings is a technology company designing micro-mobility products in an attempt to help mitigate traffic congestion and carbon emissions. Based on its number of locations, Last Mile Holdings is one of the largest micro-mobility companies in the United States. The company offers a range of proprietary e-mobility products for rideshare programs and delivery services, including bikes, stand-up scooters, seated scooters and trikes.

Last Mile Holdings was formed through a merger between Ojo Electric and Gotcha Mobility in Q1 2020. The resulting company’s product pipeline has the potential to provide a near-term growth opportunity for Last Mile and could position Last Mile as a leading micro-mobility industry consolidator.

Last Mile Holding’s company highlights include the following:

Deploying a broad suite of electric mobility products in exclusive markets.

Proven business model consisting of exclusive mobility program partnerships with 35 universities and 45 mid-size municipalities, 80 percent of which are long-term contracts.

Exclusivity and long-term nature of contracts allow for scalability with lower capital needs and the potential to deliver better ROI.

Strong reputation in the shared mobility industry established through community engagement prior to each program launch that differentiates Last Mile’s Gotcha Mobility subsidiary from competitors in the shared mobility market.

As of March 2020, 2,500 units have been deployed across the contiguous United States; with an additional 10,000 units to be deployed by the end of 2020 with a goal of 27,000 units by the end of 2021.

Approximately 80 percent of the company’s active programs are cash-flow positive.

Strong management team of industry and capital market professionals.

