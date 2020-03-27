Lake Resources Confident In Kachi Timeline

Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) managing director Steve Promnitz was recently featured in an article on MiningNews.net.









Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) managing director Steve Promnitz was recently featured in an article on MiningNews.net providing an update regarding the company’s Kachi project. The article touches on a webinar held by Lake Resources managing director Steve Promnitz, who believes the company is on schedule to advance its Kachi lithium project. “Essentially our view is that Lake will produce the right product at the right time,” said Promnitz during the call.

Lake Resources is currently working to define a pre-feasibility study on Kachi with the goal of establishing a 25,000 tpa operation, which could be scaled up to 40,000 tpa over time. Promnitz believes the company’s partnership with Lilac Solutions has the potential to differentiate its product from the competition because the Lilac process does not concentrate impurities, enabling a high-grade end product.

