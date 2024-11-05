- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Laguna Verde Operational Update
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, provides an operational update on progress with the Laguna Verde pre-feasibility study ("PFS"), the 2024 exploration programme and Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") pilot plant process work to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate.
Highlights:
Laguna Verde PFS Update
- Location of preferred sites for carbonation plant in Copiapó and port facilities for export of final lithium carbonate product have been selected
- Power supply study completed evaluating options for onsite renewables which provides a competitive alternative to the base case of a transmission line and grid connection
- Option to utilise electric truck transport identified, lowers emissions and noise pollution, and by hauling from high to low altitude regenerative charging reduces power consumption
- Decision to configure project based on locating DLE plant at Laguna Verde and carbonation plant in Copiapó has numerous advantages contributing to a more robust PFS
- Engineering for this configuration has extended the expected PFS delivery to Q1 2025
Exploration Programme and Pilot Plant Updates
- Results from two completed wells and pump tests for the 2024 field programme have been received increasing knowledge of the resource and providing additional information for the hydrogeological model
- Downstream processing work from our pilot plant is progressing well with lithium carbonate production expected in November
Investor webinar
- CTL to host investor webinar on Tuesday 5th November at 17:00 GMT. Register here: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cleantech-lithium-plc/register
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:
"With the recent announcement by the Chilean Government to prioritise six salt flats, including Laguna Verde, to start the process of awarding Special Operating Lithium Contracts (CEOLs), we are focused on the key aspects to advance the project, being permitting, completion of the PFS and production of battery grade lithium carbonate from our pilot plant.
Progress has continued on central elements of the PFS with evaluation of plant location, power supply and transport options. As a leader in developing DLE based projects in Chile, we aim to enter production in 2027 when the lithium market is expected to rebalance, providing a strong long term growth outlook."
Further Information
Sites Selected for Carbonation Plant and Port for Export of Final Product
As part of the ongoing PFS for the Laguna Verde project, a trade-off analysis was completed which determined the DLE plant and eluate concentration stages should be located at the Laguna Verde site, and the carbonation plant at the nearby mining centre of Copiapó. This was reported to the market on July 2, 2024. The re-configuration required a change in pre-engineering design provided by Lanshen Technology, the Company selected to provide the lithium processing plant design and equipment. This has extended the expected PFS completion, which was originally targeted for Q4 2024, into Q1 2025.
The Company has since undertaken studies to determine the ideal location of the carbonation plant in Copiapó and selected a site. After evaluating several options, a site in an industrial zone which by-passes to the south-east of Copiapó was chosen, as shown in Figure 1. This location has existing power and water supply options and provides a direct route to port.
Figure 1: Carbonation Plant Location Map
Figure 2: Carbonation Plant Design Layout
A trade-off analysis was undertaken to evaluate transport corridors and port facilities providing four different options for export of final lithium product. The study indicated that the nearby Caldera Port provides the most suitable option either utilising existing infrastructure which is currently utilised for seasonal shipment of agricultural products, shown in Figure 3. Other port options are also available and may come into consideration however Caldera Port is the current preference.
Figure 3: Caldera Port Existing Facilities
Power Supply Alternative of Onsite Renewable Generation
The Company engaged Chilean consultant Clean Power Hunters to undertake a power supply study to evaluate the option of using renewable power generated at the project site as an alternative to the base case of a transmission line and grid connection. Laguna Verde is located in the region with the highest solar irradiance in the world, as shown in Figure 4. Analysis of estimated Capex and Opex was provided based on different configurations of onsite renewables, either solar plus a battery energy storage system (BESS) or solar plus wind plus BESS. Figure 5 shows the lowest Capex corresponds to combining solar with three wind turbines plus BESS.
Figure 4: Solar Irradiance Map
Figure. 5: Solar + Wind + BESS Scenarios Capex Split
The Company has received proposals including from major global solar plus BESS suppliers, consistent with the costs estimated in the study and competitive with the grid connection option. The financing model for both the grid connection model or the alternative of onsite renewables is expected to be based on a power purchase agreement and a build own operate basis by established suppliers. These proposals will be built into the PFS and the commercial analysis of the project.
Truck Transport Study
Based on the outcome of the plant location study the Company will transport 6% Li in solution post the DLE and concentration stages at Laguna Verde to the carbonation plant. Use of standard and electric trucks is being compared with the latter providing several potential benefits in addition to cutting CO2 emissions. Electric trucks are well suited to hauling loads from high to low altitudes by taking advantage of regenerative charging to reduce power consumption and required battery capacity. Minimal noise and elimination of tailpipe emissions is particularly attractive considering the transport route traverses an indigenous community settlement approximately 100km from the project site, a community the company has been working with closely.
The Company has gathered insight from several potential suppliers. Chinese company XCMG is a leader in electric trucks and is actively expanding its offering in Chile, with its E7-49T model which has a haulage load of 49 tonnes potentially providing a suitable option. The technology is evolving rapidly and is expected to provide a strongly cost competitive option in line with the project development timeline.
Figure. 6: XCMG´s range of electric transport trucks
Figure. 7: Paved Highway to Laguna Verde
2024 Exploration Programme Update
CleanTech Lithium´s 2024 drilling programme anticipated to drill five new resource wells, as shown in Figure 8, with the aim of upgrading the existing Measured and Indicated resource into maiden Reserves for the Laguna Verde project. The existing JORC compliant resource estimate of 1.8 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) is based on six wells completed in 2022 and 2023. The Company engaged Montgomery & Associates Consultores Limitada ("Montgomery" or "M&A"), a leading hydrogeological consultant, for the programme. During 1H 2024, two of the five resource wells were completed being LV07 and LV11, along with three observation wells drilled to support observations during pumping tests, before winter conditions curtailed the programme in June 2024. The full 2024 programme is paused until further funding is available following the Company´s planned ASX fund raising and as a result Montgomery has produced an interim report on work completed.
Figure 8: Laguna Verde Drilling Wells Map - Show original figure
Drilling activities for exploration borehole LV07 reached a final depth of 650m below land surface. This well was drilled with PQ3 diameter from land surface to 300m, and with HQ3 diameter from 300m to 650m. Packer samples were obtained during drilling for 2-meter packer intervals and the volume of the well was purged at least one time before obtaining the sample. Assuming a lithium cut-off grade of 100 mg/L, the average lithium grade of the packer samples corresponds to 139 mg/L with the well encountering lower density water in the upper 150m.
In contrast to LV07, drilling at LV11 did not reach the anticipated depth due to the presence of hydrothermal waters (under pressure) which were encountered during drilling, with a final depth of 412.8m below land surface. Assuming a lithium cut-off grade of 100 mg/L, the average lithium grade of the packer results would correspond to 131 mg/L. In general, it is believed that lithium grades decrease below 220m at LV11 due to the presence of dilute hydrothermal waters which were encountered during drilling. The presence of hydrothermal waters in the eastern portion of the Project are more dilute than the average lithium grade measured in other exploration wells.
Figure 9: Drilling at LV07 in 1H 2024
Lithology and Drainable Porosity
Based on core retrieved from drilling, the most predominant lithology encountered corresponds to a volcanic tuff with variable levels of consolidation and welding based on the depth and location. As determined by relative brine release testing at Geosystems Analysis (GSA) laboratory in Tuscon, USA, drainable porosity values of collected core samples from LV07 and LV11 range from 0.3% to 9.2%, with an arithmetic average of approximately 4%; this is considered by Montgomery to be reasonable for the encountered lithologic units based on visual inspection of the core.
Figure 10: Example of Drill Core from Exploration Borehole LV11 (132 to 136m)
Hydrogeological Evaluation
In addition to resource drilling, the 2024 campaign aimed to complete pump tests to evaluate the feasibility of lithium brine extraction for the Project and to also estimate aquifer parameters. Prior to the winter break, three observation wells were completed and initial variable rate step tests and a constant rate flow test undertaken. The intended long duration pump tests at well LV05 was not able to be completed, however a 7-day pumping test was successfully completed at LV06. With data obtained to date, Montgomery is able to continue refining the hydrogeological modelling that will feed into the design of the extraction and reinjection well fields for the PFS. A key aspect is to ensure no impact on surface water bodies.
Recommendations and Next Steps
Based on the obtained results from the 2024 exploration programme, recommended priorities for continued exploration include additional drilling and testing in the western portion of the Project concessions. A long-term pump test at LV05 (as part of the planned reinjection test) will also aid in demonstrating feasible extraction and reinjection to the west of the basin. A long-term test at LV05 will also allow for a better understanding of the hydraulic connection between the deep and shallow aquifers in that area.
On the completion of the 5 well programme as originally planned for 2024, the existing JORC compliant resource estimate of 1.8 million tonnes will be updated and a Reserve estimate will be calculated for the project. The Reserve calculation is the economically mineable part of the Measured and/or Indicated resource and this will be defined by the PFS data demonstrating that extraction could reasonably be justified. Progress continues on the PFS and the remaining planned wells will be completed as funds are available following completion of the planned ASX capital raising.
Pilot Plant Update
Downstream conversion of concentrated eluate from the Company´s pilot plant into battery grade lithium commenced last week at the facilities of Conductive Energy in Chicago, USA. The initial volume of 88m3 of concentrated eluate from Laguna Verde, equal to approximately one tonne of lithium carbonate equivalent ("LCE"), will be processed in four batches with the first batch expected to produce a volume of battery-grade sample product in November. With this product, the Company plans to engage with strategic partners for product qualification.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Competent Persons
The following professionals act as Competent Persons (CPs), as defined in the AIM Note for Mining, Oil and Gas Companies (June 2009) and JORC Code (2012):
Mike Rosko and Brandon Schneider of M&A are Registered Members of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, and Exploration and have functioned as CPs for lithium brine projects under Canadian, Australian, and United States technical reporting standards. Their relevant experience includes:
· Mike Rosko has been estimated lithium brine resources since 2010, and has functioned as a CP for Lithium One's Sal de Vida project, Millennial Lithium's Pastos Grandes project, Lithium Chile's Salar de Arizaro project, NOA Lithium's Rio Grande project, Lithium America's Cauchari project, Wealth Minerals' Salar de Ollague project, Gangfeng's Mariana project, Eramine's Centenario/Ratones project, Posco Lithium's Sal de Oro project, Pepennini's Salar de Pular project, and others, and has prepared numerous third party due diligence and independent geologist reports in Argentina, Chile, and the United States.
· Brandon Schneider specializes in lithium brine reserve estimates, variable density flow modeling, and optimization of brine pumping in salt flats of Argentina and Chile. He has functioned as a CP for the Sal de Vida Project of Arcadium Lithium and Salar de Arizaro Project of Lithium Chile and was responsible for the reserve estimate and projected wellfield design. He also collaborates on the lithium brine exploration phases, resource estimation, and due diligence reviews for lithium brine projects.
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Livium Awarded ~A$850k Grant by WA Government to Develop a Battery Recycling Facility
Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd ("Envirostream") - which is leading Australia's battery recycling industry - has been awarded a -AS850k grant from the Western Australia ("WA") government. This funding will be used to support the development of Envirostream's battery recycling facility in WA, marking a significant milestone in Envirostream's efforts to build a nationwide solution for electronic waste ("e-waste") management.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Livium has been awarded a -A$850k grant from the Western Australian government
- The grant will be used to partially fund the development of a battery recycling facility in WA
- This grant is being awarded under the WA government's electronic waste infrastructure grant funding program
- The development of a WA recycling facility is aligned with the Company's strategic objective of developing nationwide collection, sorting and storage capabilities
The grant will be used to establish a cutting-edge battery sorting and dismantling recycling facility ("WA Facility"). The WA Facility, will focus on the collection, sorting, discharge and storage of batteries. Batteries will then be transported to Envirostream's Campbellfield facility for final processing to Mixed Metal Dust ("MMD") and other metals. The WA Facility is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming Envirostream's collection capabilities and service footprint across the country.
The award of the grant follows a rigorous evaluation process by the WA government, who noted the quality, innovation, and potential impact of the WA Facility. The WA government recognises the value it will bring to the community and acknowledged Envirostream's dedication and commitment to making a positive difference. The grant is subject to entering into a funding agreement with the WA government and customary due diligence checks, which is materially complete.
This grant forms part of the WA government's broader commitment to e-waste recycling and is part of recently announced A$5.4m in additional grants allocated to support e-waste recycling initiatives across the state. To date, the WA government has allocated -A$10m in grants to boost the local e-waste recycling industry. This commitment underpins the importance of sustainable recycling infrastructure in WA and aligns with the Company's objectives to drive environmental progress across Australia.
The development of this recycling facility is a core component of Livium's strategic recycling roadmap. This roadmap envisions a comprehensive national network for battery collection, sorting, and recycling that establishes integrated end-of-life battery processing domestically.
Comment from Livium CEO and Managing Director, Simon Linge
"This grant from the WA government represents a meaningful step forward in our mission to establish a sustainable national battery recycling ecosystem.
WA's grants seek to increase e-waste reuse, storage, collection, processing and recycling capabilities, creating jobs and supporting WA's circular economy. We are grateful for the support and are committed to building a facility that will contribute to a greener future by efficiently managing e-waste and recovering valuable materials. The Company's long-term recycling strategy also involves the development of battery processing capabilities in WA and other states once minimum collection volumes are met.
By fostering local recycling capabilities, we aim to strengthen Australia's position in the global battery recycling industry and contribute to a circular economy."
This article includes content from Livium Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("DTRs") of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), CleanTech Lithium, an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, announces that as at the date of this announcement the Company's issued share capital consists of 167,889,592 ordinary shares of 1p each with voting rights (the "Ordinary Shares").
The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury and accordingly the total number of voting rights in the Company is 167,889,592.
The above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's DTRs.
For further information contact:
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Entitlement Issue Prospectus
Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) presents this entitlement issue prospectus.
For a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of 1 Share for every 10 Shares held by those Shareholders registered at the Record Date at an issue price of $0.012 per Share, together with 1 free New Option for every 1 Share applied for and issued to raise up to $982,696 (based on the number of Shares on issue as at the date of this Prospectus) (Entitlement Offer).
This Prospectus also includes the Secondary Offers, which are set out in Section 2.2. The Secondary Offers and the Entitlement Offer are together referred to as the Offers.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This document is important and should be read in its entirety. If, after reading this Prospectus you have any questions about the Securities being offered under this Prospectus or any other matter, then you should consult your professional advisers without delay.
The Securities offered by this Prospectus should be considered as highly speculative.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This Prospectus is dated 1 November 2024 and was lodged with the ASIC on that date. The ASIC, ASX and their respective officers take no responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates.
No Securities may be issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.
No person is authorised to give information or to make any representation in connection with this Prospectus, which is not contained in this Prospectus. Any information or representation not so contained may not be relied on as having been authorised by the Company in connection with this Prospectus.
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lithium ION Energy Signs LOI with United Rare Earths, for a Business Combination
Lithium ION Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (FSE: ZA4) ("ION" or the "Company") is pleased to share that it has entered into an LOI Agreement to progress a business combination with United Rare Earths Ltd. ("UnitedRE"), a US-based rare earths recycling and refining company. UnitedRE secured a strategic location to develop and has significantly advanced discussions with a federal agency for grant opportunities which includes non-recourse, non-dilutive funding. UnitedRE has support at the highest levels of the government and an instrumental MOU with a national laboratory that will advance rare earth recycling and refining technologies in the U.S.
Highlights:
- Cutting edge technology with a clear path to creating a low-carbon, domestic supply of rare earths to the US, leveraging non-recourse funding;
- Rare earth elements required for military applications and essential in the production of motors needed for the energy transition related to electrification - a complementary strategic transaction;
- Lithium continues to play an irreplaceable role in the energy transition and ION's assets will be at the ready to fill this requirement; and
- Strong combined management teams with deep relationships across government, technology, capital markets and mining.
"I am delighted to announce this major development with respect to becoming an integral player in the critical metals space. We believe completion of the proposed business combination will catapult ION Energy into a diversified battery and critical metals player on the global market. We believe strongly in our Lithium assets and the sheer scale and potential UnitedRE brings is compelling to achieve the vital objective of a cleaner, secure, traceable future for humanity," said Ali Haji, CEO & Director - Lithium ION Energy Ltd.
Jeffrey Willis, Chairman of UnitedRE, commented, "We are excited to announce this strategic step forward with ION Energy, marking a pivotal moment for both organizations. By aligning our resources and expertise with ION Energy, we are creating a foundation for accelerated growth and innovation. This partnership enhances our capability to deliver on our shared mission to establish a sustainable, resilient supply chain to power renewable technologies and the electrification movement. Our collective efforts, grounded in a shared vision, will empower us to meet the growing demand for rare earth materials, securing the supply chain for America's future."
Convertible Debentures:
To support this new development for the Company, ION Energy is also pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of convertible debentures of the Company ("Debentures") at a price of US$1,000 per Debenture for aggregate gross proceeds of US$ 2,000,000 (the "Offering"). The Debentures will mature 24 months from the date of issue (the "Maturity Date"), carry an interest rate of 8% per year and will be convertible to common shares at a conversion price of $0.10 per share. In the event the 10-day volume weighted average price of the common shares of the Company exceeds $0.15 or more on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the Company will have the right to accelerate the conversion of the shares.
Proceeds of the Offering will be used to complete the business combination with UnitedRE and develop its rare earth recycling and refining technology, for the continued advancement and exploration of the Company's lithium assets, as well as working capital.
ION Energy expects the proposed business combination will constitute an "expedited acquisition" under the policies of the TSXV. Completion of each of the proposed business combination and the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.
About Lithium ION Energy Ltd.
Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (FSE: ZA4) is committed to exploring and developing high quality lithium resources in strategic jurisdictions. ION's flagship, 65,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence award in Mongolia. ION also holds the 29,000+ hectare Urgakh Naran highly prospective lithium brine licence in Dorngovi Province in Mongolia. With the acquisition of the Bliss Lake and Little Nahani projects in NWT, Canada, ION has enhanced its lithium asset and jurisdiction profile. ION is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
About United Rare Earths Ltd.
United Rare Earths, Inc, a U.S. owned company, is dedicated to a domestic approach to the acquisition, refining, and distribution of magnet and rare earth minerals. UnitedRE is developing a domestic rare earths hub in northeast Tennessee. Operations will include a magnet recycling facility, a separation facility for newly mined materials and a technology center of excellence. The mission is to create a secure, reliable and traceable supply of rare earth minerals to support new and existing domestic based technologies.
In addition to an MOU with a national laboratory to assist with development, design planning and R&D optimization work, UnitedRE has also obtained a team of world-class advisors such as EY (Ernst & Young): research and strategy, King & Spaulding LLP: legal counsel, and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck: government policy.
For further information:
COMPANY CONTACT: Ali Haji, ali@ionenergy.ca, 647-871-4571
COMPANY CONTACT: Jeffrey Willis jkwillis@unitedre.com, 307-287-6227
MEDIA CONTACT: Siloni Waraich, siloni@ionenergy.ca, 416-432-4920
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including with respect to the proposed business combination and the Company's operations after completion thereof, and other words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, including with respect to the entering into of the proposed business combination with UnitedRE and the Company's operations after the completion thereof. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from ION Energy's expectations include, among others, regulatory approvals, the ability to negotiate and implement definitive agreements with respect to the business combination, uncertainties relating to availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, risks related to international operations, the actual results of current exploration activities, delays in the development of projects, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as future prices of lithium, and the ability to predict or counteract other factors relevant to the Company's business. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Quarterly Report Highlights
Strong Preliminary Feasibility for Bécancour Lithium Refinery
Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
The Lithium Universe Strategy
- Positive, robust Bécancour Refinery PFS even in low pricing environment
- LU7 has a counter cyclical strategy – develop project, ready for price recovery
- Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap – growth in resource and end market projects
The Financial Modelling
- Economically viable with excellent pre-tax NPV8% of approximately US$779M
- IRR (pre-tax) of approximately 23.5% and payback of 3.5 years based on;
- Price forecast of US$1,170/t SC6 and US$20,970/t for battery grade Li2CO3
- Operating costs at around US$3,976/tonne; capital cost estimate of US$494 million
- Expected annual revenue of approx US$383 million and EBITDA of around US$147 million
- Project break even at around US$780 /t (SC6) and around US$14,000 per tonne Li2CO3
The Design
- LU7 offers a solution to worldwide lithium conversion failures and startup problems
- Using proven Jiangsu Refinery operating technology and lithium industry experience
- Producing up to 18,270 tonnes/year of green battery- grade lithium carbonate
- Smaller off-the-shelf style plant rather than large difficult-to-operate facilities
- Initial focus on lithium carbonate production – feed for LFP batteries
- Assumptions based on real operating data and experience – not new aspirant
The Location
- Québec ideal trans-Atlantic lithium conversion centre, comparable to China
- Feedstock from Canada, Brazil and Africa – end market North America
- Critical cost benefits – cheap green power, transport mine/end market savings, US/Canada tariffs
- 95% GHG emission reduction with Hydro Québec’s green energy
Next Steps
- Offtake discussions with interested OEMs underway
- LU7 continues to progress full Definitive Feasibility Study
LU7 forms Committee with W8BANAKI
- Formation of committee with W8banaki to progress Bécancour Lithium Refinery
- Collaboration with W8banaki to assist with site impact assessment
- W8banaki Nation traditional land custodians of Bécancour Industrial Park
- W8banaki representatives hold significant understanding of battery supply chain
- W8banaki hold years of experience collaborating with chemicals industry
- LU7 committed to a collaborative and respectful relationship
LU7 finalises FRA and OTC Listing
- Lithium Universe quoted on the German-based
- FRA
- Lithium Universe quoted on US-based OTC
- Providing access to trading for US, Canadian
- and European investors
- Expansion to broaden investor base into diverse markets
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Exploration Update
Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals REE’s, antimony, gold & nickel, is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Western Australian exploration projects.
Highlights
- Mobilisation of crews for detailed geophysical survey over the identified 10km antimony corridor at Yallalong.
- Heritage clearance confirmed over two priority antimony drill targets, Discovery and Central, in preparation for drilling to commence.
- Drilling to focus on extending the existing high-grade antimony mineralisation along strike and at depth over the Discovery target.
- Heritage surveys over next 2 priority antimony targets planned for early December.
- Drill site preparation underway at the large Byro REE & Li project in readiness for metallurgical core drilling to commence mid-November.
Yallalong Antimony
The Yallalong project is located ~ 220km to the northeast of the port town of Geraldton in Western Australia and comprises two granted Exploration Licences, E70/5051 (100% owned) with an exploration area of 63.4km2 and E09/2823 (100% owned) with an exploration area of 94km2.
The antimony (Sb) mineralisation identified at Yallalong appears to occur within a 10km north- south striking mineralised corridor that is interpreted to be related to a structural corridor between the Darling and Woodrarung faults. (Refer ASX announcement 17 September 2024)
Octava will begin detailed gravity and seismic surveys over the identified antimony corridor at Yallalong. Teams will mobilise on ground in the coming days. The geophysical surveys will provide details on the key structures such as shears & faults which act as conduits to mineralising fluids. It will also provide better understanding of the key lithological boundaries.
Figures 1 Outcrop at the Discovery Prospect, Yallalong Project
POW applications covering the 4 priority antimony targets have been approved. These approvals cover the exploration and planned drilling of the antimony targets at the Yallalong Project.
The two priority targets, Discovery and Central, have confirmed heritage clearance, clearing the path for drilling to commence. Heritage surveys covering the No.4 and North targets are expected to be completed by early December in preparation for drilling early in the new year.
The drilling at the Discovery target will focus on extending the previously intersected high-grade antimony mineralisation, both along strike and at depth, with the aim of outlining an antimony resource. Drilling at the Central target will test anomalous antimony at surface, as no drilling has been carried out previously.
Byro
The Byro Project is located on the Byro Plains of the Gascoyne Region, Western Australia, 220 km south-east of Carnarvon and 650 km north of Perth. The Byro project is prospective for rare earths (REE’s), lithium and base metals. (Refer ASX announcement 24 January 2024)
Previous GSWA regional soil sampling and RC drilling has recorded wide areas and large intercepts of anomalous REE, Li & other elements including V and Zn. Previous work identifies an area of mineralisation occurring over more than 30km in strike length and 15km in width. See Figure 2.
This article includes content from Octava Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
