Jackpot grants stock option, issues 171,429 warrants

JACKPOT ISSUES STOCK OPTIONS TO NORTH EQUITIES AND WARRANTS TO PAULSON

Further to Jackpot Digital Inc.’s news release dated June 30, 2021, the company has issued 100,000 stock options exercisable at a price of 21 cents for a period of one year to North Equities.

Further to the company’s news release dated Feb. 10, 2021, and in connection with the amendment agreement with Paulson Investment Company LLC, the company will be issuing a total of 71,429 warrants exercisable at the price of 28 cents per share for the month of June, 2021, and a total of 100,000 warrants exercisable at a price of 20 cents for the month of July, 2021. The warrants are exercisable for a period of five years and will be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The above transactions are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of back-end tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

