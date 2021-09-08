Jackpot Digital says Sept. 16 AGSM to be virtual only

Jackpot Digital is taking additional precautionary measures in relation to the annual general and special meeting of its shareholders









JACKPOT DIGITAL ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF AGM MEETING CHANGE DUE TO COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the “Company” or “Jackpot”) (TSXV: JJ) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.A) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3). In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in British Columbia, Jackpot is taking additional precautionary measures in relation to the annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of its shareholders which is to be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. PT in Vancouver, BC. No registered shareholders or proxyholders (other than management proxyholders) will be permitted to attend and vote at the Meeting in person; however, shareholders and proxyholders will be given the option to join the Meeting via a Zoom website link (“Zoom”). Any shareholder or proxyholder who had planned to attend the Meeting to vote in person and still wishes to attend and vote via Zoom, is asked to advise Jackpot by email. Please send requests to: info@jackpotdigital.com by Tuesday at 5PM PT, September 14, 2021. Details related to joining the Meeting via Zoom will be provided to those shareholders and proxyholders requesting to attend on, or before, Wednesday, September 15, 2021. We thank our shareholders in advance for not presenting themselves at the Meeting location or appointing any proxyholder to do so. Only those directors or officers, as is necessary for the proper conduct of the Meeting, will be in attendance.

In order to streamline the Meeting process, Jackpot strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the Meeting using the Form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form mailed to them with the Meeting materials. Comprehensive information with respect to how registered and beneficial shareholders may vote in advance of the Meeting is contained in Jackpot’s Management Information Circular which is available under Jackpot’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on Jackpot’s website (www.jackpotdigital.com).

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer and mobile gaming provider for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company’s website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

“Jake H. Kalpakian”

Jake H. Kalpakian President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking”. Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “enable”, “feel”, “seek”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “should”, “might”, “objective”, “believe”, “expect”, “propose”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Furthermore, there are no assurances whatsoever that the five Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs will be accepted after the ninety-day trial period by the casino in the Midwestern, United States, and there are no assurances whatsoever that the applicable regulatory approvals will be obtained by Jackpot. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

