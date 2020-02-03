InsuraGuest Targeting Short-Term Personalized Insurance Market

InsuraGuest and its proprietary InsurTech platform were recently featured in an article by Network News Wire.









InsuraGuest and its proprietary InsurTech platform have been featured in a recent article by Network News Wire. The company has developed a software platform to provide travelers and guests with personalized insurance plans designed to provide full coverage for an entire vacation or visit. The company’s InsurTech software platform is available in all 50 states and is expected to expand into Europe and Asia moving forward. “We are excited to be expanding our distribution into Europe. The European market is more than twice the size of the US,” said InsuraGuest Chairman and CEO Douglas Anderson.

InsuraGuest designed its proprietary software platform to cater to hotel guests and travelers taking advantage of the growing vacation rental industry. As part of its expansion plans, InsuraGuest has integrated its proprietary InsurTech platform with Wisp Resorts, a change located in Maryland. The United States is home to over 9 million second homes, over 25 percent of which are rented through platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo. The company intends to continue its expansion into the European marketplace moving forward. According to InsuraGuest, over 2.8 billion hotel nights were booked in Europe last year, presenting a significant opportunity for those targeting the market.

