InsuraGuest: The First Line of Defence For Guests

InsuraGuest Inc. has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s technology channel.









InsuraGuest Inc. is a SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company that has developed a proprietary software platform designed to provide specialized insurance to travelers through member hotels, resorts and vacation rental properties around the world. The platform API is capable of integrating with property management systems to offer a specialized protection policy for guests that covers their entire stay, from check-in to check-out. The system is designed to help transfer liability away from the property owner while also providing guests with additional coverage that would not otherwise be provided during their stay.

The travel insurance market is expected to grow by eight percent through 2025, thanks in part to the emergence of new vacation rental platforms like AirBnB and VRBO. InsuraGuest intends to target this market by integrating its software platform with these leading vacation rental platforms and hospitality services, extending the insurance coverage available for travelers around the world. InsuraGuest’s software platform is already capable of integrating with the majority of the property management services (PMS) market, including major companies like Hilton, Marriot, HomeAway, AirBnB and NextTrip.

InsuraGuest’s company highlights include the following:

Targeting hotels and vacation rentals, a multi-billion-dollar industry

6.8 billion hotel nights stayed worldwide

Vacation rental market projected to grow annually 8.5 percent through 2025

100 million total vacation rental users in 2019

InsuraGuest platform automatically provides a specialized protection policy to the guest from check-in to check-out

InsuraGuest platform has the ability to integrated with approximately 85 percent of hotel and vacation rental PMS systems used around the world

InsuraGuest insurance product is an industry-first insurance package based on the traveler/guest, rather than the destination.

