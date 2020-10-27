iMetal Resources: On a Mission of Discovery in Leading Canadian Jurisdictions

iMetal Resources has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









iMetal Resources (TSXV:IMR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network. The company owns properties in the mining-friendly provinces of Ontario and Quebec, including its wholly owned flagship Gowganda West project. iMetal Resources began an exploration program that included stripping and sampling on a target area that had previously been identified by the technical team. Sampling conducted in 2011 returned 18.71 g/t gold within 2,000 meters of the Juby zone, causing iMetal to recover several additional samples in 2020 that have been sent to the lab with assay results pending.

iMetal Resources Company Highlights:

Flagship Gowganda West property is both highly prospective and underexplored, with initial results from 0.3 g/t gold up to 6.0 g/t gold

Gowganda project hosts multiple shallow polymetallic gold vein systems associated with extensive hydrothermal alteration

Five-hole drill program has confirmed extensive near-surface gold mineralization

Gowganda West location is easily accessible via Highway 560 with prospects that are easy to reach using a network of newly built forest roads and logging routes

iMetal owns a 100 percent interest in the Gowganda West property

Led by a team of experienced mineral exploration financiers, professional geologists, geologic consultants and former top executives in the international mining industry

Members of the board offer diverse experiences across all phases of exploration, development and production

Click here to learn more about iMetal Resources (TSXV:IMR)