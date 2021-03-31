Iconic Minerals: Developing Economic Lithium in Nevada

Iconic Minerals (TSXV:ICM,OTC:BVTEF,FSE:YQGB) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Iconic Minerals (TSXV:ICM,OTC:BVTEF,FSE:YQGB) is poised for significant economic growth through its several high-quality lithium exploration projects in Nevada, USA. The company has resource-rich properties, safe mining-friendly conditions and an expert management team that led it to its highly attractive mining project portfolio.

The company’s flagship Bonnie Claire lithium project is 80 percent owned by Iconic and presents very promising resource potential. Early exploration campaigns on the property have revealed high recoveries of lithium values from sediments and additional commercially viable by-products the company can capitalize on. Iconic Minerals is operating it as a joint venture with Nevada Lithium, which obtained a 20 percent interest in March 2021.

Iconic Mineral’s Company Highlights

Iconic is a mining exploration and development company focused on exciting lithium and gold projects in Nevada, US.

The company’s flagship Bonnie Claire lithium project hosts excellent lithium extraction and discovery potential and exists in one of the state’s largest landholdings. It has the potential to be one of the largest deposits in the US.

The company has 80 percent ownership of the Bonnie Claire lithium project, and Nevada Lithium a 20 percent interest.

Iconic’s other highly prospective lithium property in Nevada is its Smith Creek Valley property. The Smith Creek Valley basin has the potential to mimic the significant successes of adjacent basins and projects in the area.

Iconic’s expertly curated project portfolio also includes exciting gold properties that host excellent development and discovery potential.