Hemispherx Reports 2018 Third Quarter and First Nine Months Financial Results

Hemispherx Biopharma (NYSE:HEB) announces financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, and provides a business update.

As quoted in the press release:

Research and development manufacturing-related expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $1.595 million, a 103% increase compared with $0.787 million for the third quarter of 2017. The increase was due to the manufacture of 7,907 Ampligen vials and to the initial costs for the production of polymers. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $1.273 million, compared with $1.556 million for the third quarter of 2017. The net loss from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2018 was $3.078 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with $1.252 million, or $0.04 per share, for the third quarter of 2017.

