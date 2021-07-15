Hash appoints Shapiro as adviser

The Hash Corporation is pleased to announce that it has appointed Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light Holland Corp. to its Advisory Board.









The Hash Corporation (CSE: REZN) (“Hashco” or the “Company“), a company focusing on the production of hashish and other premium cannabis products using the adaption of old-world traditions, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Red Light Holland Corp. (“Red Light Holland“) to its Advisory Board.

Todd Shapiro has over 20 years of experience as a marketing entrepreneur and brand ambassador having serviced many well established brands including Canopy Growth and Boveda Inc in the Cannabis Industry. As the head of Red Light Holland, Mr. Shapiro, while focusing on building Red Light Holland’s brand has developed a global network of contacts in the regulated substance industry, along with a deep understanding of emerging markets, distribution and incredible social media exposure, all of which Hashco hopes to leverage as it positions itself for expansion into the hash and cannabis concentrate market in Canada.

“We are extremely pleased to have Todd join our Advisory Board. He is a visionary with a vast network of connections, and the business acumen necessary to assist Hashco in developing new business opportunities,” said Chris Savoie, the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hashco.

Todd Shapiro is excited to join the team at Hashco and said the following, “We’ve all heard of hash, but have we all heard of Hashco? I look forward to advising the hard-working team on how to expand their brand name and work within a delicate framework to get as much exposure and distribution as possible.”

Todd Shapiro and the Company entered into an advisory board agreement pursuant to which the Company has granted Todd Shapiro an aggregate of 1,000,000 RSUs which will vest quarterly over the first year from the date of issuance. Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive one common share in the capital of Hashco.

About The Hash Corporation

HashCo is a Canadian company positioning itself to focus on the production and sale of cannabis-based hashish and other cannabis products. HashCo intends to apply its separation and curing techniques to produce a suite of high-quality cannabis resin products, which are all-natural and free of additives and carcinogenic solvents. The Company intends to tailor its product offerings to pay tribute to historic traditions, fragrances and tastes, while upholding the highest health and safety standards.

As of the date of this press release, HashCo is actively seeking and developing partnerships and collaborations with licensed cultivators and other strategic partners within Canada, with the goal of crafting and introducing to the regulated market authentic products which reflect quality and innovation.

For additional information on the Company:

Chris Savoie

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 1-833-420-7396

Email: chris@hashco.ca

