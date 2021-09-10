Goldeneye Resources: Exploring Newfoundland for High-Grade Gold, Silver and Copper

Goldeneye Resources (TSXV:GOE) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Goldeneye Resources (TSXV:GOE) explores base metal and precious metal projects within North America. Goldeneye currently has projects located within Newfoundland that cumulatively encompass approximately 148 square kilometers. Goldeneye’s projects will enable the company to produce gold, copper and silver. Goldeneye Resources also has a fourth project located in Red Lake, Ontario, that has a history of gold production.

Goldeneye Resource’s flagship project is its Gander River Ultramafic Belt East, known as GRUBE. There was a recent gold discovery in the Keats, Knob and Lotto Zones that are located approximately 20 kilometers to the north. The GRUBE project has similar geology to these zones, creating the potential to host additional gold deposits.

Goldeneye Resources’ Company Highlights

Goldeneye Resources has three projects located in Newfoundland, which has become a hotbed for mining activities. Newfoundland has a long history of mining, however, recent discoveries have created a new influx of mining businesses in the area.

Their flagship project, GRUBE, is located approximately 20 kilometers south of the Keats Zone. Gold has recently been discovered in the Keats Zone. The similar geological history of the GRUBE location leads Goldeneye Resources to believe it will contain high-grade gold deposits.

Goldeneye Resources recently signed definitive agreements with Unity Resources Inc. that will allow them to acquire 100% interest on their claims in Newfoundland. These agreements must still be approved by TSX-V.

Goldeneye Resources will immediately execute a phase one reconnaissance program on all three Newfoundland projects once they receive exchange approval.