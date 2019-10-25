Golden Predator Mining Cooperating with Local Communities In Pursuit of Brewery Creek Development

Golden Predator Mining (TSXV:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) is applying environmental, social and governance principles to its Brewery Creek project.









In an effort to reflect its dedication to social responsibility, Golden Predator Mining (TSXV:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) is applying environmental, social and governance principles to its projects, including the past-producing Brewery Creek gold mine. According to a recent article by Business Television, the company is applying ESG principles to projects in development, specifically the past-producing Brewery Creek mine located in Canada’s Yukon. The Brewery Creek project is home to resources above 1.0 g/t gold with the expectation that low capital expenditures will be necessary to advance the project to production.

In the Yukon, Golden Predator has made an increased effort to consult with local communities during the exploration process. “Investors now are more progressive, and they have more social responsibility. So, it’s really important that we evolve and speak to investors and their interests as well as the community interests,” said CEO Jane Lee-Sheriff. Golden Predator recently announced the company had provided formal notice to the Yukon government to move the Brewery Creek mine into the production phase. The company now has the necessary licenses, permits, and authorizations to commence mineral development activities and mineral production activities as permitted in the Quartz Mining License and Water License.

Golden Predator intends to optimize additional studies in order to progress the multi-phase project economics described in the company’s 2014 Preliminary Economic Assessment.

