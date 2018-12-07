Biotech

Investing News

Global Blood Therapeutics Prices a $150.0 Million Common Stock Public Offering

- December 7th, 2018

Global Blood Therapeutics (Nasdaq:GBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company determined to discover, develop and deliver innovative treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $150.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses … Continued

Global Blood Therapeutics (Nasdaq:GBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company determined to discover, develop and deliver innovative treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $150.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by GBT.

As quoted in the press release:

The offering is expected to close on or about December 11, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, GBT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase $22.5 million of additional shares of common stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is the sole book-running manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager.

The underwriters may offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

Click here to read the full press release.

gold outlook free report

Is it a good time to buy gold stocks?


Learn to profit from gold's low price this year!

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Uranium Outlook 2019: Supply to Fall, Demand to Rise — Prices to Jump?
GBT Announces Positive 24-week Results from Phase 3 HOPE Study
5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Tech Stocks: Index High on Cyber Monday Week
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Securities Authority Investigates “Abusive” Scheme

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *