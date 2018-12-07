Global Blood Therapeutics Prices a $150.0 Million Common Stock Public Offering

Global Blood Therapeutics (Nasdaq:GBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company determined to discover, develop and deliver innovative treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $150.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses … Continued









Global Blood Therapeutics (Nasdaq:GBT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company determined to discover, develop and deliver innovative treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of its common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $150.0 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by GBT.

As quoted in the press release:

The offering is expected to close on or about December 11, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, GBT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase $22.5 million of additional shares of common stock. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is the sole book-running manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager. The underwriters may offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on The Nasdaq Global Select Market, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices.

